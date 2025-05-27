Trump is a “positive” step in US trade discussions while the markets are waiting for the agreement





President Donald Trump has gestures during the annual observation of the national memorial day in the commemorative amphitheater, at the National Cemetery of Arlington in Arlington, Virginia, United States, on May 26, 2025.

Ken Cedeno | Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was monitoring the “positive” stages of commercial negotiations with the European Union, after agreeing to delay the 50% rate on the goods of the block until July 9.

“I have just been informed that the EU called to quickly establish meeting dates,” wrote Trump in an article on the social platform of truth.

“This is a positive event, and I hope they, finally, like my same request for China, will open European nations for trade with the United States of America.”

Trump also said on Tuesday that the EU had been a “slow march” in negotiations with the White House for a trade agreement.

The sudden prospect of even larger prices on one of the largest American trade partners rocked the markets when Trump was threatened last Friday. In a position last week, Trump said that discussions with the EU “went nowhere”.

However, the feeling became positive on Tuesday in the midst of the hopes of a breakthrough. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in Aposton X during the weekend that the EU was “ready to advance the talks quickly and decisively”, while the European Commerce Commission Sefcovic said on Monday that it had “good calls” with the American trade secretary Howard Lutnick.

The regional stoxx 600 regional index in Europe has slightly extended the gains after Trump's comments on Tuesday, the last exchange of 0.55% in the previous session, while the American markets opened higher.

The 27 -member alliance was struck by a tariff of 20% on April 2 as part of Trump's “reciprocal” pricing strategy, which was then reduced for almost all business partners to 10% for 90 days. Simultaneous American tasks on cars, steel and aluminum also have an impact on block exporters.

EU officials have repeatedly stressed that they wanted to conclude an agreement with the White House, but that it will not be done at all costs. The European Commission, the executive branch of the EU, launched the Aconsultationon tariff countermeasures earlier this month targeting American imports worth 95 billion euros (107.4 billion dollars) if an agreement is not concluded.

CNBC contacted the European Commission for Comments.

On May 8, the United States unveiled the plan of a trade agreement with the United Kingdom, the first agreement of this type under the last Trump administration, although companies say they are waiting for more details. The agreement maintains a 10% reference rate on British imports to the United States, suggesting that other countries will be faced with a similar rate.

Trump has generally brought a favorable tone to the United Kingdom because of his more balanced commercial relationship in property with the United States, he accused the EU, but with which he has a deficit in unjustly treatment goods of the United States. The EU-US trade is almost balanced when it takes into account goods and services, according to EU figures.

