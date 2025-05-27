



More than 800 lawyers, scholars, and retired senior judges have requested the Israeli government to sanction the Israeli government and to expel Israel to the UN Security Council to the UN Security Council.

In a letter to the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer this week, Thesignatories, including former Supreme Court Judge Lord Sumption and Sir Wilson, says there is evidence that massacre is seriously risk of being caused by a steep or gaza.

The letter mentioned the ongoing abuse of Israel in the surrounded territory, saying, “The government should act before it is too late.”

Legal experts, including former Appeals Court Judges, Sir Stephen Sedley, Lord Anthony Hooper, and Sir Alan Moses, urged the sanctions to sanctions the Israeli minister or high -ranking military officials who said they had been massacred or supported illegal agreements.

They observe the basic international legal obligations to the British government and use all the available means to ensure all available means to ensure immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to ensure the resumption of an urgent, unconditional and unlasted aid for the Palestinians.

To achieve this, the government demanded sanctions on Israeli government ministers and other citizens and military figures.

They also accused Israel's “unparalleled assault on the United Nations” through the prohibition of UNRWA, the UN Palestinian refugee agency and “attack on the UN building, property and personnel.”

They wrote that the United Kingdom should use the role in the UN Security Council, and that Israel should start a lawsuit against continuous violations against the Charter in accordance with Article 6 of the UN Charter.

In accordance with Article 6 of the UN Charter, the General Assembly has the authority to deport the UN member states in accordance with the recommendation of the Security Council if the state's “continuous violation” of the principle declared by the state.

No country has been expelled from the United Nations. Such a decision should be applied to the voting of the Security Council, and Israel is likely to be rejected by the United States and other allies.

Last week, Britain announced that it would summon the Ambassador to Israel in London and stop the free trade agreement with Israel in response to the expansion of military operations in Gaza.

The government has further introduced new sanctions on settlers and organizations. But this week, British trade envoys against Ian Austin in the UK arrived in Israel and “promoted trade.”

Monday Austin was in HAIFA, where I visited Customs Scanning Center, Haifa Bayport and Hi -Pa Nazareth.

According to Palestinian health and government officials, at least 54,000 Palestinians, including 28,000 women and girls, have killed at least 54,000 Palestinians since the war began.

This figure includes at least 1,400 health experts, 280 UN aid workers (the highest number of deaths in the UN history), and since the committee (CPJ) began to record data in 1992, at least 180 journalists and committees began to record data in 1992 Journalists are included.

Lancet, a medical journal in January, reported that deaths were probably reduced by 41 %.

The study estimates that 59.1 %of the dead are women, children and people aged 65 or older. Estimation of the Palestinian fighter was not provided among deaths.

The toll showed 2.9 % of the entire population or “about 1 of 35 residents.”

