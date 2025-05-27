The controversial group supported by the United States says that it has started to distribute Gaza





A Palestinian was photographed with a GHF brand food plot in the southern city of Rafah on Tuesday

A controversial distribution group of new aid supported by the United States and Israel began working in Gaza.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said that truck charges had been delivered to secure sites on Monday and that the distribution had started. Hundreds of Palestinians collected food packages on a site in the southern city of Rafah on Tuesday.

The GHF, which uses armed American security entrepreneurs, aims to bypass the UN as a main aid provider for 2.1 million people in Gaza, where experts warned against an imminent famine after an 11 -week Israeli blockade which was recently softened.

A UN spokesperson said that the operation was a “distraction of what is really necessary” and urged Israel to reopen all level passages.

The UN and many aid groups have refused to cooperate with GHF's ​​plans, which say they contradict humanitarian principles and seem to “arm aid”.

They warned that the system would practically exclude those who have mobility problems, will force the movement more, will expose thousands of people to harm, make conditional aid to political and military objectives and create an unacceptable precedent for the delivery of aid worldwide.

Israel says that an alternative to the current aid system is necessary to prevent Hamas theft, which the group denies.

In a statement sent to journalists on Monday evening, GHF announced that it had “started its operations in Gaza” and delivered “truck food charges to its secure distribution sites, where distribution to the Gazan people began”.

“More trucks with help will be delivered [on Tuesday]With the aid flow increasing every day, “he added.

Document photos have shown three trucks loaded with supplies of supplies in an unrecognized place and just over a dozen men carrying boxes.

The BBC asked GHF how many aid trucks have arrived and how many people have been able to take help, but it has not yet received an answer.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army said in a statement that two distribution sites located in the Tal Al-Sultan district of Rafah and the Morag corridor, which separates the city from the rest of Gaza, had started to operate and distribute food to thousands of families.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been seen on the site of Tal Al-Sultan, where food packages were given by Palestinian workers.

“We have stood in a long queue. We have not dealt with the Israeli army or any American staff,” a recipient told a local journalist.

A Palestinian working with one of the local companies involved in the operation told the BBC that “dozens of Palestinian workers from three Palestinian companies oversee the distribution process, which takes place daily from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm”.

The employee, who asked for anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, added: “The distribution is coordinated with five members of American security staff, who are present on site, but there is no Israelis involved in the process.”

But many Palestinians have remained away from the sites.

A moved woman from the neighboring city of Khan Younis expressed her concern to have to cross the Israeli military lines to perceive the help of GHF sites.

“We have no idea what expects us there-whether we returned or that we are lost forever. We are forced to risk our lives just to feed our children,” she said on the BBC Daily Middle East radio program.

A man who still lived in Khan Younis despite an Israeli evacuation order said that he “would refuse to accept American aid under these terms”, and warned that she marked the start of a “wider travel strategy”.

When asked to comment on GHF's ​​work by journalists in Geneva, a spokesperson for the United Nations Bureau for Humanitarian Affairs Coordination (OCHA), Jens Laerke, said: “We do not participate in this modality for the reasons we have given.”

“It is a distraction of what is really necessary, which is the reopening of all the passages in Gaza, a secure environment in Gaza and a faster facilitation of authorizations and final approvals of all the emergency supplies that we have just outside the border,” he added.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation / Handout via Reuters

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) says that trucks have delivered food to its “secure distribution sites” on Monday

Under the GHF mechanism, the Palestinians must collect boxes containing food and basic hygiene items for their families with four distribution sites in the south and the center of Gaza.

The sites will be provided by American entrepreneurs, Israeli troops patrolling the perimeters. To access it, the Palestinians had to undergo identity checks and screening for Hamas participation.

The UN and other aid agencies insisted that they will not cooperate with any regime that does not respect fundamental humanitarian principles.

Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council and former UN humanitarian chief, described the GHF as “militarized, privatized, politicized”.

“The people behind it are military-ex-CIA, former security people. There is a security company that will work closely with a party to the armed conflict, Israeli defense forces,” he told the BBC on Monday. “They will have hubs … where people will be detected according to needs on one side in this conflict – Israel.”

“We cannot be part of the conflict decide where, how and who will get help,” he added.

On Sunday evening, Jake Wood resigned from his post as executive director of the GHF, saying that the group's help distribution system could not work in a way that would be able to achieve the principles of “humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence”.

The GHF board of directors rejected criticism, accusing “those who benefit from the status quo” of being more concentrated on “tearing it away than on the aid”.

He said the system was fully consistent with humanitarian principles and would feed a million Palestinians – just under half of the population – by the end of the week.

John Acree, a former senior manager of the USAID – The American government agency responsible for the foreign aid administration – was appointed acting executive director.

Hamas warned the Palestinians not to cooperate with the GHF system, claiming that it “would replace the order with chaos, would apply a policy of famine of engineering of Palestinian civilians and would use food as a weapon during the war”.

GHF's ​​declaration allegedly alleged that Hamas also had “death threats targeting aid groups supporting humanitarian operations on GHF's ​​safe distribution sites, and efforts to prevent the Gazan people from accessing the aid on the sites”.

Reuters

The Israeli Prime Minister says that his troops “will take control of all regions” of Gaza

Israel imposed a total blockade for humanitarian aid in Gaza on March 2 and resumed its military offensive two weeks later, ending a two-month-old ceasefire with Hamas.

He said the stages had to put pressure on the armed group to release the 58 hostages still held in Gaza, of which up to 23 are supposed to be alive.

On May 19, the Israeli army launched an enlarged offensive which, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would see the troops “taking control of all regions” of Gaza. The plan would completely include cleaning northern civilians and move them with force to the south.

Netanyahu also declared that Israel would temporarily facilitate the blockade and would allow a “basic” quantity of food in Gaza to prevent famine, depending on the pressure of the allies in the United States.

Since then, the Israeli authorities have said they have granted at least 665 charges of humanitarian aid trucks, including flour, baby food and medical supplies in Gaza.

However, the head of the United Nations World Food Program warned on Sunday that help was only a “drop in the bucket” of what was necessary in the territory to reverse the catastrophic levels of hunger, in the midst of important shortages of staple food and rowing.

Half a million people face famine in the coming months, according to an assessment of the classification of the integrated food security phase supported by the UN (IPC).

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in response to the cross -border attack in Hamas on October 7, 2023, during which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

At least 54,056 people have been killed in Gaza since then, including 3,901 in the last 10 weeks, according to the Hamas Ministry of Hamas in the territory.

