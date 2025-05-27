Immigration white paper misjudges public priorities





Heather Rolfe analyzes public opinion on white papers on the immigration of the British government. She argues that many people in the public are advantageous to reduce their migration, but the content and language of the white paper do not match the public's thinking.

The government insisted that it had long waited for a white paper on immigration restoration control of immigration systems. The United Kingdom conducted a national experiment on the UK's border and allowed employers to use that skill and inexpensive foreign labor. It offers a series of steps to reduce pure migration for work and to recruit employees locally. What do the public think about this plan? Does the government match their concerns about immigration?

The home office assumes that the change in the white paper will decrease 100,000 people to come to the UK, but I'm not sure about this. Its explanation is as follows:

As a skilled path, exit the social welfare visa that works outside the point -based system (PBS). This explained about two -thirds of people in a workplace visa in recent years. This proposal was met by many concerns in the social welfare sector. After many years of not recruiting British employees, he is seeing the aiming at the sector unrealistic with British workers. Put the work visa technology threshold from the median level (RQF 3) to the graduate level (RQF 6). This is to increase the level of technical levels of new immigrants, but most of the work visas issued are already for graduate level jobs. The balance between the middle and graduate levels depends on the sector, reflecting the technical needs. In some of the highest price hiring sectors, such as finance and ICT, the proportion of graduates among visa holders is very high at 90%and 75%, respectively. In contrast, graduates account for 27%of visa holders and 8%in accommodations and foods. This suggestion will strongly blow this sector, but it will not affect that skill migration because it is already excluded from PBS. Raise English requirements from B1 to B2, require more ability to talk and write English, and take directly below fluency. In general, the public prefers to speak at least the basic English. However, the B1 requirements are far beyond the basics and are considered enough for most skilled work. Since 2013, it has been a requirement for a skilled work visa, and there seems to be no evidence that it is too low. Explained by the employer's killer hitting, it looks like a measure to reduce entry by raising barriers. Increase your consensus qualification period from 5 to 10 years.

Such measures will have great consequences in employers, economics and services. It has been clearly written to solve the public concerns about net migration numbers by reducing the greatest migration stream with the British.

But the content and language do not match the public's thinking, which is constantly positive for migration for work. According to a poll conducted by Focaldata for the future of the UK just before the white paper was announced, it found that half of the masses agree with the government that they should cut their migration numbers. However, 45%will increase the same (23%) or increase (22%). Conservatives and reform voters are more likely to support 68%and 77%reduction compared to 40%of labor voters.

The concern of immigration is very high, but this is not mostly due to migration for work. When people are asked about immigrants, 70%of them are thinking about asylum applicants and refugees. Only 46%are thinking about migrant workers. When asked where the migration should be reduced, 49%say that reducing the number of arrivals in small boats or other irregular means. More than 1/4 is said to be lower in general. Only 4%say that the priority is the migration of the workplace where the priority is the focus of the white paper. Conservatives and reform supporters who prefer a decline are no longer likely to have priority over the Labor Party voters.

The bold proposal of the white paper is to reduce social welfare visas. But social welfare visas have strong public support. More than one out of five supports the reduction of this path.

There are a few support for the decrease in employment visa throughout the job.

All labor remuneration doctors 17% 13% 20% 31% nurses 18% 19% 39% 39% Studies 20% 23% 44% 44% 44% 36% 36% 36% Nurses 22% 28% 42% 42% 42% Seasonal Fruits and Vegetable Fickers 24% 40% 40% Roofers Wealthless, Bartender) 29% 24% 39% 37% 37% 33% 55% Student 29% 32% 32% 32% 58% 17% 28% 51% 31% 31% 37% 37% 37% 54% Engineer 18% 15% 33% 33% UK Future/Focaldata 1085 Adults 1085 Sample of the Labor Party sample, 2-205-

In addition, support for visa cuts for the most affected jobs, including construction workers, restaurants and catering staff, is limited. Those who think that the migration to this job should be reduced by 6% for nursing and construction and 7% for restaurants and catering.

The public also does not believe that only highly experienced immigrants, including graduate -level jobs, should prefer the work visa system. IPSOS and British Future's most recent immigrant attitude trackers thought that almost half of the masses of the masses were more important than attracting people for a highly skilled role. Only reform voters give priority to technology over tribes.

Do people prefer migration policies to attract people for skilled roles or to solve tribes at all technical levels?

Source UK Future/IPSOS Immigration Attitude Tracker 2024 June/July

Therefore, the details of the white paper proposal may be as popular as the government thinks. These swing cuts can stop government plans for economic growth if they are cut as a migration for work, and the public can see it. But many people will be disappointed much faster. We are already looking at how the prime minister chooses a language in the white paper. Many government supporters have alienated. Some people suggest that this has added trust in reform. And as the PMS predecessor discovered, causing concern about immigration can solve irregular migration and create more difficult challenges.

Bydr Heather Rolfe, British Future Research Officer.

