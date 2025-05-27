ASEAN launches peaks with China, the Gulf States in the middle of the American tariff threat | News





The leaders of Southeast Asia hold their very first summit with China and the Gulf Cooperation Council with six members (CCG), while they seek to isolate their dependent economies of the effect of the steep rates of the United States.

The meeting, in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, took place on Tuesday, the second day of the annual summit of the association of 10 members of the Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN).

Malaysia is the current president of Anase, which also includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The meeting followed separate talks between the leaders of the Anase and the CCG, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, opening the ASEAN-GCC summit, said that stronger ties between the two blocks would be essential to improve collaboration, strengthen resilience and ensure sustainable prosperity.

I believe that the ASEAN-GCC partnership has never been as important as today, because we sail in an increasingly complex global landscape marked by economic uncertainty and geopolitical challenges, Anwar said.

In remarks written before the meetings, the Prime Minister said that a geopolitical transition was underway and that the world trading system was subject to more pressure, with the recent imposition of American unilateral tariffs.

With the rise of protectionism, the world also testifies to multilateralism separating from the seams, he added.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Anwar added that the leaders of Southeast Asia respected that all the bilateral agreements that they could conclude with the United States on trade rates would not injure the savings from each other.

While proceeding with bilateral negotiations, consensus has increased to have a kind of understanding with the Anase that decisions should not be done at the expense of another country, Anwar told journalists.

We will therefore have to protect the lawn from 650 or 660 million people, he said from Anase.

China calls for stronger links

The Prime Minister of Chinas Li Qiang, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, joined the ASEAN and the CCG for his first meeting on Tuesday. He met Anwar on Monday and called for business and expanded investment links between Beijing, ASEAN and CCG.

At a time when unilateralism and protectionism are increasing and global economic growth is slow, said Li, China, Anase and CCG should strengthen coordination and cooperation and jointly maintain open regionalism and real multilateralism.

China is ready to work with Malaysia to promote closer economic cooperation between the three parties and respond to the global challenges, Li in Anwar told.

The ASEAN has maintained a policy of neutrality, engaging both Beijing and Washington, but the American president Donald won over the threats of scanning of the prices was a blow.

Six of the members of the blocks were among the worst strokes, with prices between 32% and 49%.

Trump announced a 90-day break on prices in April for the majority of the world, and this month has concluded a similar agreement with a key rival in China, softening trade tensions.

Al Jazeeras Rob McBride, reporting from Kuala Lumpur, said that the members of the Anase envisage many links with other parts of the world, in particular China, but also of the Middle East to strengthen their economic resilience.

A measure of the importance that the CCC also devotes to this meeting is the delegation which was sent here and the seniority of its members, he added. The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, is there, and we have princes of the Crown of Kuwait and also Bahrain. We also have a Deputy Prime Minister of Oman.

Anwar said on Monday that he also wrote to Trump to ask for a summit of the Anase-US this year, showing that we seriously observe the spirit of centrality. However, his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamad Hasan, said that Washington had not yet answered.

Appropriate, calculated

ASEAN has traditionally served as an intermediary in a way between developed economies like the United States and China, Chong Ja Ian said of the National University of Singapore (naked).

Given the uncertainty and unpredictability associated with economic relations with the United States, the member states of the ASEAN seek to diversify, he told the AFP news agency.

Facilitating exchanges between the Gulf and the People's Republic of China is an aspect of this diversification.

Malaysia, which opened the 46th peak of blocks on Monday, is the main force behind the initiative, he said.

China, which has undergone the weight of Trumps prices, also seeks to consolidate its other markets.

The participation of Prime Minister Lis is both appropriate and calculated, told AFP Khoo Ying Hooi at the University of Malaysia.

China here sees an opportunity to strengthen its image as a reliable economic partner, in particular in the face of Western decoupling efforts.

Beijing and Washington are engaged in a wave of climbing tat-tate samples until a meeting in Switzerland saw an agreement to reduce them for 90 days.

However, Chinese products are still faced with higher prices than most.

