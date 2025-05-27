The United States stops the students' meetings and visa plans





Brandon Drenon

BBC News, Washington DC

Getty images

The administration of the American president Donald Trump ordered the embassies to stop planning appointments for student visas while he is preparing to extend the social media verification of these candidates.

In a copy of a service note sent to diplomatic posts, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the break would last “until new directives are issued”.

The message indicates that verification of social media would be intensified for student and exchange visas, which would have “important implications” for embassies and consulates.

The administration has taken measures in recent months to revoke a number of visas for pro-Palestinian militant students, as part of what the White House presented as an effort to combat the anti-Semitism of the campus.

The Memo of the State Department, consulted by the American partner of the BBC, CBS News, ordered the US embassies to withdraw appointments not filled with their calendars for students looking for visas, but said that people who have already been planned could go ahead.

The message also indicated that the State Department was preparing for an “expansion of screening and verification of the required social media” applicable to all the students' visa requests.

Foreign students wishing to study in the United States are generally required to plan interviews in an American embassy in their country of origin before approval.

Asked about student visas, the spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, told journalists on Tuesday: “We take the process of verification from who is who is entering the country, and we will continue to do so.”

Look: we to use “every tool” to decide who enters the country, says Tammy Bruce

The Trump administration has frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for universities and moved to expel several students, while revoking thousands of visas for others. Many of these actions have been blocked by the courts.

The White House accused some American universities of not protecting Jewish students on the campus.

Colleges have accused the Trump administration of having tried to infringe rights to freedom of expression.

Harvard University was the focal point of President Donald Trump's anger. He also accuses him of brushing a decision of the Supreme Court by engaging in discriminatory admission policies.

Last week, the Trump administration revoked Harvard's ability to register international students or welcome foreign researchers. A federal judge blocked politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy75eenl46eo

