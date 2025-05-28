These countries have just been appointed safer for retirees than the United States





A new classification of International Living highlights the safest places for retirees to live abroad.

Everyone deserves to feel relaxed, happy and, above all, safe in their years of retirement. After all, you have spent a life working and saving, it's now your time to relax and relax. And International Living experts have made a new list to help you do this exactly.

In May, the pros of the International Living, which helps expatriates to live their best life worldwide, published its list of surest places to retire in 2025. As the team shared in a press release with Travel + Leisure, the list is not classified in a particular order, it simply presents the destinations that all worked well according to their analysis.

As for how they appeared on the list, International Living noted that he had created a combined score of his annual global retirement index and the world peace index to find the most peaceful places to retire. “When readers ask for questions about security abroad, the answer is almost always” yes, that's for sure ”

And this is certainly a list in which you can trust, because it also includes many practical and lived experience. “Our international correspondents and regular contributors live and regularly visit the places we recommend, explains Stevens.” If we do not think that a place is sure for an ordinary person to spend the day on his regular life, then we do not recommend this place.

Perhaps the most interesting of all, each of these destinations is (much) higher than the United States in the World Peace Index, which has ranked down in n ° 132 in the 2024 ranking.

Regarding a few key points that have listed international life, unsurprisingly, Portugal has made the list thanks to its place in n ° 7 on the world list of the peace index and n ° 2 on the global retirement index of the International Living.

The violent crime is practically unknown, Terry Coles, who has lived in Portugal for seven years, has shared the report of international life, an affirmation that I attend as well as an immigrant here. There is a feeling of security here that wraps around you like a warm, comforting and always present cover. The calm atmosphere of the Portugals and the inclusive culture make it a reassuring paradise for retirees.

Malaysia, which also goes to the list of the list of peace indexes and n ° 7 on the World International Living World Retirement Index, is also its way on the world list of peace and n ° 7 on the World International Retirement Index.

After 16 years in Malaysia, I can say it with confidence: I have never felt more sure, Keith Hockton, an expatriate living in Malaysia, noted. With a peaceful and multicultural society and a small unequal crime, security does not concern high fences or patrols. These are cultural standards. Most expatriates live without worry in places like Penang and Langkawi.

The Costa Rica, another hot spot for retirement, also appears on this list. He has a little lower position on the world list of the peace index in n ° 38, but also holds place n ° 3 on the global retirement index, which gives him an advantage.

I have never questioned my choice to raise my two children in Costa Rica, Bekah Bottone, a resident since 2013, added. “I am grateful that my children grew up on the beach, immersed in a natural playground. Life here is lived outside, joyful and connected to the environment.

The other key destinations include Ireland, n ° 2 on the world peace index and n ° 15 on the global retirement index; Vietnam, n ° 41 on the world peace index and n ° 16 on the global retirement index; And Uruguay, n ° 52 on the world peace index and n ° 14 on the world retirement index.

See the complete list and all local ideas on Internationalliving.com.

