



According to the data analysis of private aviation authorities conducted by the PA News Agency, London Air India (AI) secured the worst ranking in 2024 due to the delay in the British flight. The airline departs from the UK airport 48 seconds after 48 seconds after an average of 45 minutes 48 seconds all year round.

In Gatwick (LGW), the Bangalore (BLR) route recorded the longest average delay in the Air India network, and the departure was 1 hour late in the 50 flights scheduled for 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Photo: Client Alloing Air India Delay Ranking

AIR India (AI) took the top spot due to the longest time delay according to the PA news agency. The AURIGNY AIR Services (GR), headquartered in Guinji, was second in the delay ranking with an average 31 minutes 12 seconds.

Turkish low -cost carrier Sunexpress (XQ) had an average delay of 29 minutes 36 seconds, while the Air Portugal (TP) was 25 minutes and 12 seconds.

Irish Carrier Emerald Airlines (EA) achieved the best performance among analyzed operators and the UK departed in an average of 10 minutes and 30 seconds.

The analysis includes all airports scheduled at the UK airport, which operates more than 2,500 flights every year, except for the canceled service.

The average delay of all analyzed airlines decreased from 2024 to 18 minutes and 18 seconds in 2024. Although individual carriers such as AIR India (AI) were quite low in industry standards, this gentle improvement occurred.

Photo: Paul Evans | Flickr Air India History

TATA Group acquired AIR India (AI) in January 2022 after the airline accumulated billions of losses, depending on the ownership of the main ownership.

The airlines operate British services at Burmingham (BHX), Gatwick (LGW) and Heatrow (LHR) airports and connect with Indian cities, including Delhi (Dell), Mumbai (BOM) and Bengal Ruru (BLR).

Aviation Analytics Company Cirium reported that AIR India (AI) operated 56% more flights at the UK airport in 2024 compared to 2019. The carrier plans to increase the flight frequency on several routes in March and increase to 90%in 2025.

TATA SIA Vistara Air India Mergerical Causes

John Strickland explained that AIR India (AI) developed a “bad reputation” of delays and cancellation before the acquisition of TATA. There were not enough funds for aircraft spare parts, so the airline grounded a part of the fleet and caused the operation of the operation.

Strickland pointed out: “They are coming from this discomfort TATA Takeover and now work on engineering, manpower, preliminary parts, and all elements.”

He emphasized that operational stability is still the most important despite the promotion of AIR India's New Airbus A350 single products.

Rory Boland, a travel editor, accused the AIR India's achievements for “completely unacceptable” and emphasized passenger frustration with unreliable services despite the high cost of airfare.

Boland said: “It's time for airlines to take action and start providing services that customers pay.”

Photo: Client Alloing Air India Response

The AIR India (AI) was delayed in 2024, delayed with “untreated elements,” and emphasized operating initiatives, including self -inspection, automated baggage drop and simplified boarding process.

The airline cited the deployment of the NEW Airbus A350 and cited the BOEING 787-9 aircraft on the UK route as a serious improvement.

The airline has improved customer satisfaction scores for the first three months in 2025, especially on the UK-India flights, which greatly improved on-time.

Passenger

The UK regulations can be supported by passengers, including overnight accommodations when passengers are delayed at rational foods, drinks, communication access and flights.

Passengers may claim up to 520 compensation when delays occur due to the control factors of carriers such as aircraft defects or crew issues.

The reward structure depends on the route distance and the delay period and provides financial repayment to passengers who are affected by the failure of the airline.

London Hydro Airport; Photo: CAA's riverside construction expectation

CAA consumer Anna Bowles emphasized expectations for high service standards among British operating airlines. Bowles admitted that most carriers have reduced their delays in 2024, emphasizing significant passengers suspended due to unreliable services.

Regulatory authorities expect the airline to minimize the delayed impact through passenger communication in a timely manner and to minimize the appropriate compliance with the passenger rights law. This regulatory framework aims to balance the operation reality and consumer protection requirements.

