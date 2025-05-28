The American government has control in Japanese Steel-Us Steel Deal, Trump and Senator McCormick say





Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (AP) The American senator David McCormick said on Tuesday that a arrangement that will allow Japan, based in Japan, to invest in US Steel will guarantee an American CEO, a majority of members of the United States board of directors and the approval of the US government on certain business functions.

Pennsylvania Senator spoke of CNBC, four days after President Donald Trump suggested that an agreement on a partnership was at hand to resolve Japanese Steels nearly $ 15 billion to buy an emblematic American steel that was blocked for national security reasons.

Following his statement on Friday, Trump told journalists on Sunday that US Steel will be controlled by the United States, otherwise I did not conclude the agreement and that it is an investment and it is partial property, but it will be controlled by the United States

McCormick described the veto of American governments as a part of gold and suggested that the idea was the proposal of Nippon Steels.

Japanese Steel has not yet said if she is ready to accept the concept described by Trump and McCormick instead of his attempt to buy the company.

Governor Josh Shapiro, speaking on Tuesday at an independent press conference at the University of Pittsburgh, did not discuss terms, but said that there was still no signed offer, and there is still a lot of work to do. However, he said he was satisfied with the Discussions Directorate with Japanese Steel.

As he sought to win US officials in the midst of a national security review, Nippon Steel gradually increased the amount of money he undertakes to invest in US Steel in addition to the purchase offer. This amount now reaches $ 14 billion, according to Trump, McCormick and Pennsylvania State Senator Kim Ward, who estimated the agreement at $ 28 billion.

This investment of $ 14 billion consists in building a new electric arc oven, a more modern aciérial that melts scrap some part in the United States, said the salons office.

He also heads $ 2.4 billion in American steel facilities in the Pittsburgh region, including the Haut Fourneau Edgar Thomson Works just outside Pittsburgh which was built in the 19th century and building a new research and development center at Carnegie Mellon university in Pittsburgh, officials said.

They continued to do everything they could, they offered everything they could to improve the investment for the Trump administration and President Trumps Review, said that US representative Dan Meuser, who met last week with Trump to discuss the agreement.

To solve national security problems, McCormick said that the agreement involved a national security agreement that Nippon Steel will sign with the United States government.

This implies an American CEO, an American board of directors and a golden share which requires the approval of the United States government of a number of members of the board of directors which allows the United States to ensure that the production levels are not reduced, said McCormick.

McCormick said that Nippon Steel will have members of the board of directors and that the entity will be part of their global business structure.

He also said that Nippon Steel gets what they wanted, which is access to the American market and the benefits of longtime American protectionist prices which, according to analysts, have helped to invigorate the inner steel.

I think they know what they are entering, said McCormick. They negotiated it. It was their proposal, and I think they saw it as a big strategic decision for them and the one that is ideal for the United States.

Many aspects described by McCormick and Trump have already been launched by Nippon Steel.

The Steels headquarters keep us in Pittsburgh had always been part of the attempt at Japanese Steels to buy it. Japanese had committed to putting us in steel under a council made up of a majority of American citizens, with a management team made up of American citizens.

Japanese Steel also undertook not to make layoffs or closings of factories following the transaction, to protect the interests of American steel in commercial matters and that they would not rival the high American furnaces.

Nippon Steel on Friday published an approved statement which said that the partnership between Nippon Steel and US Steel Change. But he did not describe the terms of an agreement or said if he had accepted final conditions.

The board of directors and shareholders of the US Steels had approved Japanese Steels Bid, but it was opposed by the United Steelworkers Union and was blocked by former President Joe Biden on the outset. After Trump became president, he submitted it to another national security exam by the United States Foreign Investment Committee.

The United Steelworkers said on Tuesday that it could not speculate on a golden share or a partnership. But, he said, he remains concerned about the fact that US Steel is a critical producer in a critical national industry and that Nippon Steel is a foreign company with long experience of violation of American commercial laws.

By combining Nippon Steel, the 4th largest steel producer and US Steel, the 24th in greatest, would create the 3rd largest steel producer in the world in an industry dominated by China and Chinese companies, according to figures from the World Steel Association of 2023.

