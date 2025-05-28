US level 2 American travel problems for Italy due to terrorism problems





While summer is approaching and many Americans plan to jet set across the country and the world on vacation, the US State Department warns travelers to be cautious when visiting a popular destination.

On May 23, the ministry re -fell for a level 2 travel notice for trips to Italy, urging travelers to “show increased caution” due to “terrorism”.

“There is a risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activities in Italy,” said the warning.

The opinion warns that the terrorists “can attack with little or no warning” and encourage Americans to be aware of the common targets, in particular tourist places, transportation centers, shopping centers and markets, local government buildings, hotels, clubs, restaurants, religious sites, parks, sports and cultural events, schools, airports and public areas.

The State Department improves travel council for El Salvador, considered safer than France, other European countries

The State Department has issued a level 2 travel warning for Italy, urging travelers to be increased in increased caution due to the risk of terrorism. (Getty Images)

The travel opinion also stressed the importance of “staying alert in tourist sites” and “to consult the local media for the latest news”.

“Be ready to adjust your plans and prepare an emergency plan for emergency situations,” said the opinion.

The department also encourages travelers to register for the travelers' registration program (step) to receive messages and alerts from the United States Embassy, ​​by declaring it “facilitates the location of an emergency”.

The United States warns American travelers of the increased danger of the Caribbean island of “terrorism and kidnapping”

People admire the Trevi fountain of the 18th century, one of the most emblematic benchmarks in Rome, as he reopens to the public after having undergone the interview, December 22, 2024. (AP photo / Andrew Medichini)

The warning comes as concerns about potential attacks in popular tourist destinations and public areas are increasing in Italy, which remains one of the main European destinations for American tourists.

In May, the State Department issued travel opinions for 21 countries around the world, ranging from the lowest level 1, which alerts travelers to “exercise normal precautions”, to the greatest opinion at level 4, which means “not to travel”.

Italy has been under a level 2 notice since April 2022, according to the State Department.

France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom also have level 2 reviews of the State Department.

The FBI issues a spring travel warning after the disappearance of American students

The crowds meet for a view of the Trevi fountain in Rome on June 3, 2022. (Andrea Ronchini / Nurphoto via Getty Images)

The State Department said that they regularly examine travel notices and update alerts “whenever the conditions change considerably”.

Level 1 and 2 reviews are examined every 12 months, while levels 3 and 4 are examined at least every six months, the ministry added.

A spokesperson for the State Department told Fox News Digital that there was “no higher priority than the security of American citizens abroad”.

“We take our commitment to the citizens with clear, appropriate and reliable information on all the countries of the world so that we can make informed travel decisions,” a spokesperson for the State Department said in Fox News Digital. “The State Department regularly updates our travel opinions and our information pages on the destination based on a complete examination of all the available security information and current developments.”

Italy is considered to be one of the most important countries in the world and houses 54 World Heritage sites, most in the world. The Italy political system is also traditionally volatile and, in 2018, saw a populist coalition rising to power.

