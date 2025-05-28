IMF upgrades the UK's economic growth forecast but tariff warnings | Money News





According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the British economy will grow more than previously thought.

The British Bank also said, “We need to gradually ease monetary policy.”

However, he warned that trade tensions related to the US tariff plan will reduce British economic growth next year.

UN financial institutions, headquartered in Washington, said the UK economy will increase 1.2% this year and “next year will be a momentum.”

However, the upgrade of predictions slightly increased slightly from the expected 1.1%announced in April when the US President Donald Trump's tariffs sparked in April.

The April figures were the score of 0.5% from the expected 1.6% growth of IMF Foresaw in January and 1.5% of the 1.5% issued in October.

The IMF means that the British economy is expected to grow less than expected in October and January this year.

Tariff warning

This is expected to be due to the uncertainty caused by the tax on products imported into the United States and the uncertainty generated by changing the world's largest economy, the world's largest economy.

Many tariffs have been suspended until July 8, but we are not sure if there will be transactions and whether the suspension can be extended.

The IMF said that this effect was quantified in 2026 with a 0.3 percentage point growth in the UK, the IMF said.

The group predicted that the UK economy would grow 1.4% in 2026.

“This outlook is assumed that the UK GDP level has been reduced by 0.3% by 2026 due to the continuous uncertainty, the slow activities of the British trading partner, and the remaining tariffs of the United States on the UK.”

The United Kingdom agreed to bypass the 25% tariff between automobiles and metals, despite the agreement with the Trump administration.

The IMF also warned that “weak productivity continues to be weighted for mid -term growth prospects.”

Productivity has been lowered since the collapse of global financial collapse in 2008-2009, but it was caused by “chronic investment” research and development, and the business was due to a limited access to finance on the expansion, technology gap and “deterioration of health.”

Interest rate

The IMF has a “more complex” job because of the recent rise in inflation and “weak” growth, but the interest rate is “interest rate” “” “” “” “” “” interest rate “.

The author of the British report, Luc Eyraud, expects the IMF to reduce interest rates to 0.25 percentage points every three months until the bank reaches about 3%from 4.25%to about 3%.

The IMF said, “The financial plan is well balanced between growth support and protection of fiscal sustainability.”

The IMF said, “The economic recovery is in progress after the slowdown in the second half of 2024.”

Global Factors- “In the Challenging Global Environmental Environmental Environmental Power” -Is to be criticized for slowing last year.

This news is won by Secretary of Rachel Reeves.

“The UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 for the first three months of this year, and today IMF has upgraded growth predictions.”

“We are getting results for those who work through plans for change. Three new trade transactions have protected jobs, raising investment prices, cuts, wages for 3 million workers through national wages, and inflation last year.”

