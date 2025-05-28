



The US government has today published an alert warning American citizens against travel in Venezuela. The State Department attributes to Venezuela its highest level of travel advice 4: do not travel to serious risks, in particular unjustified detention, torture in detention, terrorism, removal, unfair practices of the application of the law, violent crimes, civil disorders and countries with direct air links. These risks.

American citizens of Venezuela face a significant and growing risk of unjustified detention. More American nationals are currently wrongly detained in Venezuela than in any other country. The Venezuelan security forces have owned American citizens up to five years without compliance with the regular procedure, under difficult conditions, including torture based solely on their American nationality or their American passport.

There is no American embassy or consulate operating in Venezuela. The Venezuelan authorities do not inform the United States government when American citizens are detained or allow US officials to visit them. Inmates are often denied access to family members and legal advice. The United States cannot provide routine or emergency consular assistance to American nationals in Venezuela.

Americans often go to Venezuela with or to see relatives or families of spouses; They face the same risks as other travelers. Family members of American nationals are often detained alongside the American traveler. The visit of Venezuela puts other people in danger.

Double citizenship, a Venezuelan visa, a trip to Venezuela, or a job in Venezueladoes, American national travelers. Each American may be held by the Maduros regime.

The US State Department recommends that all American citizens in Venezuela immediately leave. Anyone with American citizenship or any other status of residence in the United States in Venezuela should leave the country immediately, including those who travel on Venezuelan or other foreign passports. Do not travel to Venezuela for any reason.

Formoreinformation and updates, please visit Theu.s. The website of the Ministry of States. Our highest priority is the security and security of American citizens.

