



Israel said that the anarchy was loose in the world due to the violation of international law, which sets risks.

According to a letter signed by more than 800 lawyers, scholars, and former judges, the United Kingdom should take sanctions on the Israeli government and ministers and take measures to prevent and punish the massacre of the Gaza.

The public letter, which was sent to Prime Minister Kaystarmer on Monday, demanded specific measures to stop the British government to stop the serious violation of the international law committed by Israel.

The massacre is being applied from the Gaza or at least a serious risk of massacre, and the letter has caused a serious violation of war crimes, crimes against humanity and international humanitarian law.

STARMER urged to respond quickly because of urgent and decisive actions to avoid the destruction of the Palestinians. The letter cited the recent opinion of Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli Treasury Secretary. [Gaza] Until Hamas was destroyed, he took off, conquered, cleaned, and stayed.

Signed by a high -ranking legal figures, including the former Supreme Court and the Judge of the Court of Appeals, pointed out that the suffering of the Gaza could not stand the recent statement of leaders in the UK, France and Canada.

The letter demanded the British government a basic international legal obligation, securing immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza, and using all the available means to guarantee the urgent, unconditional and unplugged resumed for the Palestinians.

To achieve this, the government demanded sanctions on Israeli government ministers with Israeli government ministers with Israeli government ministers and other citizens and military figures on illegal acts, reviewing existing trade relations with Israel, forcing trade sanctions, and suspending roadmaps for the UK-Israeli partnership.

The United Kingdom stopped negotiating a new trade negotiations with Israel last week.

The British lawyers wrote a public letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and demanded him to sanction Israel about Gaza. [AFP]

Constant violation of international law

The letter also confirmed that in the UK, it would observe the obligation to execute the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in relation to Israel's actions in the UK.

While ICC announced a warrant for the war crimes of Benjamin Netanyahu and the war crimes against humanity, and his former defense minister for crimes, the International Court (ICJ) faced massacre of war crimes against civilians.

We cannot expect peace unless we fulfill our duties in the UK, and Alan Moses, a former court judge signed by this letter, said in a statement in a statement.

It is a useless movement that the government says that it supports the rules of the law.

Another sign said that Israel threatened the constant violation of international law itself in the future of international law itself.

Imagine a world without rules: Conor Gearty, a professor of human rights law at the London Economics School, said in a statement.

These lawyers are desperate to avoid because they know what it looks like.

According to the previous opening of the British lawyers last year, the British violated international law by arming Israel.

According to the Gaszas Ministry of Health, the Israeli war against Gaza has killed more than 54,056 Palestinians and injured 123,129. The government media office has updated the number of deaths to more than 61,700, and it is estimated that thousands were missing under the debris.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/27/more-than-800-lawyers-judges-call-for-uk-sanctions-on-israel-over-gaza-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos