TV schedule, streaming, how to watch

The 2025 US Women's Open is the second female major of the season.

The 2025 American Women Open starts this week in Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Here is everything you need to know to watch the tournament, including a full American female television program, streaming information and full hours for the first and second rounds once they were released.

How to look at us for women

This week, golf fans will be entitled to what is largely considered to be the most important tournament of Women's Pro Golf: The Us Women's Open.

Appropriately, the biggest event of the season also carries the largest handbag from far. Last year, he reached 12 million dollars, winner Yuko Saso winning a massive winner's check worth 2.4 million dollars in what was his second American women's victory. We don't know what this year's handbag will be, but you can expect at least as large and probably even bigger.

This year's welcome course, Erin Hills, did not oppose in 2006, but he welcomed several USGA championships in his short history. More particularly the 2017 US Open won by Brooks Koepka. Now, the best women in the game will be able to take the long and difficult long course.

The main competitors of the repeated hopes of Saso include world n ° 1 Nelly Korda, the world No. 3 Lydia Ko, the winner of the Chevron, Mao Saigo championship, and the major major winner Lilia Vu, to name just a few.

And fans can watch all the action all week on television and online streaming online. NBC and USA will manage television shows, and streaming coverage will be available via Peacock and Uswomensopen.com, including exclusive coverage of the four towers.

Register for Peacock Premium to watch the cover of the 2025 open Women

You can consult full information on the Streaming of the 2025 Open Women online or watch the action on television below.

Tournament bases

What: 2025 US Women's OpenWhere: Erin Hills, Erin, Wis. Share of $ 2.4 million winners (2024 figures)

How to watch on television (and)

NBC and USA will offer a television coverage of US Women's Open. The United States will take care of the coverage Thursday and Friday, with a peacock assistance. NBC will wear the TV TV cover 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is the full program of American women's television for the week:

Thursday, May 29: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (USA); 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (peacock) Friday May 30: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (USA); 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (peacock) Saturday May 31: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC); 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Peacock) Sunday June 1: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

How to watch online, streaming (and)

Peacock will offer a large streaming cover of US Women's Open, including exclusive early coverage for the first three days of the tournament and simulcasts of NBC coverage. The star group cover will be available from Thursday to Sunday via Uswomensopen.com, the USGA application and the peacock.

Here is the United States US streaming calendar:

Thursday May 29 Groupfured Group (early): 8:30 am (Uswomensopen.com, Usga App, Peacock) Group in the spotlight (late): 2:20 pm (Uswomensopen.com, USGA, Peacock) Coverage of the end of the Tour 1: 6 pm to 8 pm (Peacock)

Friday May 30 Groupfured Group (early): 8:30 am (Uswomensopen.com, Usga App, Peacock) star Group (late): 2:20 pm (Uswomensopen.com, USGA, Peacock application) Coverage of the End Tour 2: 6 p.m. to 8 pm (Peacock)

Saturday, May 31 Cover 3 cover: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Peacock) Group of Vedette (early): TBA (Uswomensopen.com, Usga App, Peacock) Group in the star (late): TBA (Uswomensopen.com, Usga App, Peacock)

Sunday, June 1, closed group (Early): TBA (Uswomensopen.com, Usga App, Peacock) Group in the star (late): TBA (USWOMENSOPEN.COM, USGA APP, PEACOCK) Round 4 NBC Broadcast: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

2025 US Women's Open Round 1 tee Times (and)

Tee n ° 1

7:45 a.m. – Kary Hollenbaugh (A), Pia Babnik, Jeongeun Lee57: 56 AM – Kim Metaux, Dana Fall, Yusang Hou8: 07 AM – Yani Tseng, Falta Lidley Kiara Romero (A), Albane Valenzuela8: 51 AM – Jinhee IM, Chisato Iwai, Madsen9: 0 Park9: 13 AM – Ashleigh Buhai, Manon de Roey, Narin An9: 24 AM – Carolina Lopez -Chacarra (A), Moriya Jutanugarn, Gemma Drybourg9: 35 Amb – Kotona I Jutanugarn, Gemma Shedbrgh9: 35 Ambona i Juzunun ,, Kotona i Juzunun ,, Gemma Droy Aline Krutaer, Céline Borge9: Kimura (A) 9:57 am – Sarah Lim (A), Anna Huang, Hinata Ikeba1: 30 pm – Kelly Tan, Lauren Ngyen (A), Letsadwatted1: 41 pm – Saki below, Gabriela Woad (A) FURUE2: 2 p.m. – Patty Tavatanakakit, Angel Yin, Lin Grant2: 25 pm – Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson2: 36 h – Minjee Lee, Jinnnifer KO2: 47 PM Trom2: 58 pm – Aira married (A), Dottie Ardina, Paulin Jasmine Suwannapua Talley (a) 3:20 p.m. – Suji Kinty Li (A), Minty Allis, Jen Sophia Lee (A) 3:42 p.m. – Jude Lee (A), Hanna Alberto, Abbey Daniel

Tee n ° 10

7:45 a.m. – Vanessa Borovilos (A), Gurleen Kaur, Leah John7: 56 AM – Sophia Popov, Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibo8: 07 AM – Hyejin Choi, Carla Bernat Esccreder (A), Brooke Henderson, Lauren, Rooteson, Root Greenson, Roodon, Rooteson, Root Greenson, Rootoson, Rooon, Rooteson, Root Greenson, Roodon, Rooon, Rooteson, Root Greenson, Roodon, Rooon, Rooteson, Root Greenson, Roodeon, Rooon, Rooteson, Root Greenson, Roodon, Rooteson, Root Rooke, Rooton, Rooton, Rooton Greenson, Rooteson, Riot Greenson, Rooteson, Riot Greenson, Rooteson, Riot Greenson, Rooteson, Riot Greenson, Rooteson, Rooteson, Riot Greenson, Rooteson. Coughlin8: 29 AM – Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Megan Khang8: 40 Ama – Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (A), Lydia K8: 51 AM – Jeeno Thitul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang9: 02 AM – Imituz, A Limnuarn, Allisent Arpichaya Ybo Ai Suzuki, 35 am – Kim, Maria José Marin (A), Seungui Ro9: 46 Am – Linnea Strom, Wei -Hsu Hsu, Brooke Biermann (A) 9: 5 Sinz1: 30 pm – Haile Cooper, Amanda Dohely, Jing Yan1: 41 PM – Jiwon Jeon, Gabrielly, Jingy Yan1: 41 PM – Jiwon Jeon Gabrielly, Jingy Yan1: 41 pm – Jiwon Jief (A), Peiying Tsai1: 52 pm – Wichhanee Meechai, Nataliya Guseva, Shiho Kuwaki2: 03 PM – Seied the seied the seied the seied youn – Engrid, Farade, Farade, Farade, Farade, Farade, – Gaby Lopez, Hyo Joo Kim, Leona Maguire2: 25 Pmay Lopez, Hyo Joo Kim, Leona Maguire2: 25 Paby Lopez, Hyo Joo Kia Yamashita, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jiayai Shin2: 36 pm – Lindy Duncan, mother Yoon, Sakura Kiiwai2: 47 PM – Hyunjo Ypetpet (A) Youmin Hwang, Yui Kawamoto3: 20 pm – Emily Odwin (A), Maria Fassi, Claa Davids Lopez Ramirez, Nicha Kanpai (A), ISI Gabsa3: 31 pm – Le Williamee Hausmann (AS) 222: Ilhee Lee, Nanoko Hayashi

2025 US Women's Open Round 2 tee Times (and)

Tee n ° 1

A KIM8: 29 AM – GABY LOPEZ, HYO JOO KIM, LEONA MAGUIRE8: 40 AM – Miyu Yumashitor, Chantete Wanassaen, Giew Shin8: 51 AM – Lindy Duncan, in Yoon, Sakura Koywai9: 02 AM – Hyunjo Yoro, Paula Martin Sampedro (A), Childjon Paula: 13: It – Grace Kim, Yoomin Hwang, Yui Kawamoto9: 24 AM – Emily Odwin (A), Maria Fssi, Clara Davidson Spilova9: 35 AM – Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nichala Conpay (A), Isi Gabsa9: 46 AM – Kailie Vongsager, Sophie Hausman, Raye Feng (A) Williams, Ilhee Lee, Nanoko Hayash1: 30 pm – Vanessa Borovilos (A), Gurleen Kaur, Leah John1: 41 pm – Sophia Popov, Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibon1: 52 PM – Brooke Choi, Carlat Escender (A), Brooke Heoderson2: PM – Hannah Green Rio Takeda, Lauren coughlin2: 14 pm – Major Stark, Celine Bobtitatité, Megan Khang2: 25 pm – Yuka Sassa, Reanne Malixi (A), Lydia Co2: 36 PM – Jeeno Thykul, Lilia Vu, Alice Zhang2: 47 PM – Aria Junih, Allia Corpuz, 58 PM2: 58 PM – and Smith (a) Yool, dasome ma3: 8 p.m. – My Hang Lee, High Suzuki, Sohiun Bae3: 20 pm – Auston Kim, Maria Just Mariner (A), Seungui Ro3 🙂

Tee n ° 10

7:45 a.m. – Kelly Tan, Lauren Nguyen (A), Information 7: 56 AM – Saki below, Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Shin8: 07 AM – NASA Hatayka, Andrea Lee, Esther Henseleit8: 18 AM Tavatanakit, Angel, Lin Grant8: 40 AM – Nelll Thompson8: 51 AM – Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko9: 02 AM – Jennifer Kupcho, Ruoning Yin, Madeleee Strom9: 13 AM Roussin Bouchard9: 24 AM – Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Suwannapura, Assteris Talley (A) 9:35 Minami Katsu9: 46 AM – Campy McGinty, Jennifer Elliott, Sophia Lee (A) Abbey Daniel1: 30 pm – Kary Hollenbaugh (A), Pia Babnik, Jeongeun Lee51: 41 pm – Kim Metaraux, Dana Fall, Yusang Hou1: 52 PM – Yani Tseng, Leta Lindley, Hanawing: 52 PM – Yani Lindley, Hanawing: 52 pm – Yani Tseng, Leta Lindley, Hanavava (A) 2: 003 pm Kyriacou2: 14 pm – Haeran Ryu, Akie Iwai, Yealimi Noh2: 25 PM – Pajaree Annarurukarn, Kiara Romero (A), Albane Valenzuela2: – Jinhee IM, Chisato Iwai, Geon Chun – Geeun Chun, in Geeun, in Geeun, in Geeun, in Geeun, to Geeun, Geecon Sung Hyun Park2: 58 pm – Ashleigh Buhai, Manon de Roey, Narin An3: 20 pm – Carolina Lopez -Chacacarra (A), Moriya Jutanagarn, Gemma Dryburgh3: 20 pm – Kotona Izumida, Amari Kimur (A) 3:42 p.m. – Sarah Lim (A), Anna Huang, Hinata Ikeba

