



KFC should try to use the rapid popularity of the pride chicken, and for the next five years, KFC has to invest almost 1.5 billion in the UK and Ireland for the next five years and create thousands of jobs.

The chain, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in the UK, said it plans to invest 14 billion to grow and upgrade existing 1,000 out resides.

The company, formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, aims to invest 466m to open 500 new restaurants in the UK and Ireland.

We will focus on building sites and drive -through outlets in the main positions of the same business as the northwest of the UK.

Part of this investment includes upgrading more than 200 restaurants with 20%of existing real estate.

The company said that the expansion and upgrade plan will create more than 7,000 new jobs in the UK and Irish business and supply chains over the next five years.

The quality role includes a restaurant manager, kitchen workers, employees for customers and newly created guest experience leads.

Rob Swain, general manager of KFC in the UK and Ireland, said: We said:

KFC estimates that the UK Pride Chicken market is worth $ 3.1 billion every year, and is expected to continue to grow with new participants, including POPEYES, Wingstop, Daves Hot Chicken and Slim Chickens.

We have been providing customers with our customers for 60 years in the UK, Swain said. We are well located to unlock this opportunity. So we are doubling our dedication.

KFC estimates that the cost of job creation is 583m, while 404m will strengthen its long relationship with suppliers.

KFC and 27 franchise partners directly employ a total of 33,500 people in the UK and Ireland.

In February, the trade agency representing the hospitality industry in the UK said that more than two -thirds of the company to reduce the employee after planning to increase the donation of national insurance and raise the minimum wage of the country, to reduce employees.

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of trade groups, said that the hospitality ability to create a place where people want to live, work and invest is unmatched. This important announcement of KFC is evidence, which will help to lead social production growth, to provide economically, and to support employment throughout the UK.

