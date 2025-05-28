



Atlanta (May 27, 2025) after three regional mini-circumstances of 80 players took place this year for the American Talent ID program under 14 for each region: West, East and Central 60 of the main players of these events will meet for the US talented U-1 Talent National Camp.

With the continuous objective of expanding and improving the pool of players from the national youth team, the 60 players born in 2011 will be at camp from May 30 to June 4 at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calf.

Not only will this be an opportunity for some of the most talented young players in the whole country show their talents to the coaches and scouts of the national team, but the U-14 TID program also offers more opportunities for scouts and coaches. All camp training staff will be female with the program of the national team of American women, under the head coach Emma Hayes, striving to look at all women and girls through a female lens.

The camp will be led by the director of American football talents Nicole Lukic, as well as all the regional talent identification managers, who will also act as team trainers. Additional scouts will support managers in coaching roles.

The coaches will direct and facilitate learning of players during the training week, games and out -of -field video analysis and education sessions. Adhering the maxim of if you can see it, you can be, a large part of the support staff will also be made up of women, who, with coaches staff, will give players many female models for the whole week of training camp.

The 60 players are from 16 states: California (16 players), Texas (9), Georgia (4), Caroline du Nord (4), Ohio (4), Arizona (3), Maryland (3), Pennsylvanie (3), Virginie (3), Illinois (3), Indiana (2), New York (2), Missouri (1) (1), Flora, 1), Nevad (1), Kentucky (1), Florida, Nevade (1), Kentucky (1), Florida, Nevade (1), Kentucky (1), Florid

The U-14 TID program is designed to discover a larger basis of high potentials thanks to generalized screening for the U-14 age group and the construction of the pool players' foundation for the national teams of U-5 girls while presenting them in the way in the United States. The mini-cap format helps to assess and inspire players with high potential while accelerating their development in a engaging, united and stimulating environment.

In addition to expanding the Pool of players YNT at its beginnings, the screening and identification structure gives U-14 players a significant opportunity to learn and apply the basic principles of American philosophy and other high-performance education subjects such as nutrition, rest and recovery and self-assessment tools to help them assume an additional responsibility for their own development. The trips are minimized thanks to the regional configuration of the Mini-Camp, helping to minimize the days far from the house, the school and the club. The program also strengthens the national network of American football scouts, progressing their education and development while establishing federation links with clubs across the country.

They less than 14 girls national identification camp (club; hometown):

Goalkeepers (6): Traci Byers (Penn Fusion Sa; Lititz, Pa.), Gwyneth Provost (Indy Eleven; Carmel, Ind.), Avra ​​stimsonriahi (Utah Royals FC Arizona; Phoenix, Arizona), Alexis Utyuzh (Charlotte SA; Callotte, NC), Ella Vanstone (San Diego (San Diego (San Diego (San Diego (San Diego ( Diego Sc. Webb (Solar Sc; Rockwall, Texas)

Defenders (20): Jaidyn Beal (Forms Academy; Dallas, Texas), Brynn Buchanan (Tophatsc; Atlanta, Ga.), Aylani Callwood (Bethesda SC; Sandy Spring, Md.) Ariz.), Sydney Eaton (Tophatsc; Atlanta, Ga.), Erin Gonzalez (Solar Sc; Dallas, Texas), Claire Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tastin, California), Olivia Kelly (Albion SC; La Jolla, California), Josephne Loke (City SC; California), Mackenzie Murray (Coppermine Sc; Westminster, Md.), Anna Grace Richardson (Tophatsc; Dunwoody; Ga.), Ariana Rodriguez (Solar Sc; Arlington, Texas), Astrid Ryan (Coselum Force; Dublin, Ohio), Khloe Smith (Virginia Development Academy; Gaindesville, VA.), Charlotte Carolina Courage Academy; Cary, NC), Brooklyn Walker (Solar Sc; Plano, Texas), Cambria Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Ill.), Aniah Zembrodt (Kings Hammer FC; Independence, Ky.)

Midfielders (21): Angelica Alzugaray (Cincinnati United SC; Cincinnati, Ohio), Xienna Bachmann (FC Delco; North Wales, Pa.) Gautam (Sting Dallas; Allen, Texas), Gabriella Hollins (St Soccer; Westfield, Ny), Maddy James (Ohio Galaxies; Xenia, Ohio), Makenna Misa (Las Vegas Heat Surf SC; Henderson, Név.), Mia Muniz (Lafc So Cale; Ind.), Anna Schaedler (Keystone FC; Mechanicsburg, PA.), Chloe Sesay (Bethesda Sc; Fulton, Md.), Harper St. James (Sc Del Sol; Phoenix, Arizona), Aubrey Taylor (San Diego Surf SC; Fallbrook, California), Zoe Thompson (Tudela Fc; Studio City, Calif.) (Classics Elite SA; San Antonio, Texas), Catalina Réssser (Mustang SC; Danville, California), Chatham Walsh (North Carolina Academy; Wake Forest, NC), Olivia Winters (Eclipse Select SC; Chicago, Ill.), Tatiana Zamora (Silicon Valley Sa; Ceres, California)

Forwons (13): Lyla Charlet (Richmond United SC; Midlothian, Virginie), Kate Cintron (Southern California Blues SC; San Diego, California), Bonnie Earl (Southern California Blues SC; Seal Beach, California), Paula Leon (North Carolina Fusion; High Point) Lefler (Arlinoisse United; Peoria, Ill. SA, Sa; Aurora, Ny), Juliana Soto (FC Prime; Miramar, Florida), Claire Young (Cincinnati United SC; Cincinnati, Ohio)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2025/05/60-players-us-u-14-girls-national-talent-identification-camp-chula-vista-calif- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos