Is a new matter imminent? DW 05/27/2025





According to US President Donald Trump, nuclear discussions with Iran last Friday have shown “real progress, serious progress”.

“We had very, very good discussions with Iran,” Trump told journalists in the north of New Jersey before returning to Washington on Sunday.

“And I don't know if I'm going to tell you something good or bad in the next two days, but I have the feeling that I could tell you something good,” said Trump.

“The United States and Iran are taking current negotiations very seriously,” DW Elliott School of International Azodi, assistant professor of Middle East policy at the Elliott School of International Affairs, at DW Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington and International Relations University by emphasizing Iranian foreign policy and nuclear non-proliferation. “They want to reach an agreement,” she said.

According to Azodi, an agreement with Iran is of great importance to the United States government. “There are three central questions of foreign policy for the White House: the war in Ukraine, the war in Gaza and the Iranian nuclear program. An agreement with Iran would be considered a major success of foreign policy,” she said.

Meanwhile, the government in Iran is due to a possible agreement, adds Azodi. Iran lacks time for negotiations while the so-called Snapback mechanism, a clause from the current agreement, is approaching the hour, she added.

In this case, all United Nations sanctions against Iran could come back in force if no agreement is concluded.

Secondly, Israel would not attack Iran without the consent of the United States. As long as negotiations between the United States and Iran continue, such an attack is unlikely, believe politicians in Iran.

“Third, the economic crisis in Iran continues to worsen,” Azodi told DW. The sanctions have a massive impact and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian promised to work to lift them. However, so far, nothing has been done.

The United States and Iran have not had diplomatic relations since 1979, the talks have been mediated by omanimage: Khabaronline / AFP New interim agreement?

Under the mediation of Oman, the United States and Iran began talks on a possible new nuclear agreement in mid-April. As the United States and Iran have not maintained diplomatic relations since 1979, they only had interviews through third countries.

The first four series of talks failed because the United States and Iran were unable to reach an agreement on the enrichment of uranium. Iran insists on being allowed to continue to enrich uranium for civilian purposes, while the United States insists on a complete stop of enrichment.

According to information from the newspaper of the Italian daily newspaper La Republica, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, Badr al-Busaidi, proposed an interim agreement, which is now written.

In addition, a senior American official told Israeli Hayom to the Israeli Journal that the possibility of a provisional agreement had been discussed. This would involve freezing the enrichment of uranium for an initial period of three years in exchange for parties partly lifted.

It would not be the first provisional agreement between the United States and Iran. The two parties had already signed an interim agreement in Geneva in November 2013. Negotiations subsequently led to the Iranian nuclear agreement, to the joint complete action plan, or JCPOA, in 2015.

However, this JCPOA agreement was terminated by US President Trump in 2018 during his first mandate. At the time, Trump said he wanted to “get a better deal” with Iran than his predecessor Barack Obama. The Iranian response was to gradually be distant from the agreement.

Today, the country is closer to the construction of a nuclear bomb than ever, the experts say.

Israel considers the Iranian nuclear program as a threat to its existence. The Iranian management does not recognize Israel and regularly threatens to eliminate it.

Officially, however, Tehran stresses that its nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes. But the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed its concerns. According to the head of IAEA, Rafael Grossi, Iran is the only state of non -nuclear weapon enriching at this level.

A facial saving solution

The physicist Behrooz Bayat says that Iran needs a facial savings solution in order to navigate the question of the enrichment of uranium. Bayat worked as an external consultant for the IAEA and is considered an expert in the Iranian nuclear program.

In his opinion, an option for Iran could be to form a consortium of countries in the Middle East, notably Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. These countries would then work together on the enrichment of uranium.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, Iran also proposed at the beginning of May to involve the Gulf States in its enrichment program in order to refute the American objections that Iran does not provide transparency.

However, it is not clear how such a model could be implemented in practice, emphasizes Bayat. For Iran, it would be a solution of facial economy which would mean that it could continue to formally enrich uranium, even if its implementation is very unlikely.

The talks of the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Arabhchi with the Omani Foreign Affairs Minister Badr Bin Hamad Al Busaidi (right) would be successful: the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Anadolu / Picture Alliance Regional Support

Meanwhile, the Gulf States support the current talks between Iran and the United States. “For the countries of the region, it is very important that there is no new war in the Middle East,” Sina Azodi told DW. “Anyone invested in growth and progress requires security and stability,” she added.

In 2019, while tensions between the United States and Iran increased during the first presidency of Donald Trump, the Yemeni rebels Houthi, allied with Iran, attacked Aramco, the state and state gas company of Saudi Arabia.

“After the attack, Riyadh was expecting a clear reaction from the United States as his most important ally. But that failed to materialize,” recalls Azodi. “Saudi Arabia has realized that stronger links with Iran could be strategically more advantageous,” she said.

In turn, bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have changed considerably in recent years. In October 2024, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited the Saudi capital Riyadh, and met the de facto chief of Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

In April 2025, a high -ranking return visit to the Saudi Defense Minister, Prince Khalid Bin Salman Al Saud, and a government delegation in Tehran took place. They met Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

After years of tension, the two rival regional powers work to normalize their relations and have even agreed with military cooperation.

Can the United States relaunch its nuclear agreement?

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

This article was initially published in German.

