The United States takes a break on the treatment of students' visas in the midst of plans to increase the verification of social media | Donald Trump News





The latest move from the Trump administration comes in the middle of a broader pressure campaign against major universities and the targeting of students.

The administration of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, temporarily suspends the treatment of visas for foreign students, according to an internal note from the Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The cable, widely reported by the American media on Tuesday, ordered embassies and consulates not to authorize an additional ability to appoint student or exchange visa until new guidelines are issued.

He added that the State Department plans to publish advice on extended social media verification for all these applications.

This decision is the last blow to foreign nationals seeking to study in the United States because the Trump administration intensifies pressure on universities and students.

The administration last week revoked the approval of Harvard universities for the registration of international students, in the midst of a broader dead end on the response of schools to pro-Palestine demonstrations and its diversity programs. A federal judge temporarily blocked this decision.

The treatment break also occurs while Rubio sought to cancel hundreds of visas for foreign students, citing minor legal offenses or pro-Palestina plaid or plea.

Speaking on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the US State Department, Tammy Bruce, did not react directly to the cable, but widely declared, we take very seriously the process of verification of who is who enters the country.

This is an objective, as the President and Secretary Rubio said, to ensure that people who are here understand what the law is, that they have no criminal intention, that they will contribute to the experience here, as short or long their status, she said.

Bruce added that those who apply for student visas should continue to proceed normally, but should expect a higher examination.

If you ask for a visa, follow the normal process, the normal steps, [and] Expect to be looked at, she said.

Rubios Cable did not give a calendar for the suspension, but told diplomatic staff that they should receive advice in the coming days.

Current challenges

The actions of Trump's administrations towards higher education have raised thorny constitutional issues on academic freedom and the rights of people living in the United States on temporary visas.

Last week, Rubio told legislators in the US Senate that he had revoked thousands of visas since Trump had taken office on January 20, although a full accounting was not published.

Rubio relied on an obscure law that the administration maintains powers of large powers to withdraw foreigners from which they consider contrary to the United States.

Lawyers for several students targeted by Rubio for their pro-Palestine opinions, including Mahmoud Khalil, Rumeysa Ozturk, Mohsen Mahdawi and Badar Khan Suri argued that their customers are speaking.

Meanwhile, Harvard University also said that the Trump administration raped its rights by reducing funding and revoking its ability to register foreign students.

The American media also reported on Tuesday that the Trumps administration was soon to break the remaining federal contracts with Harvard, in what would be the last escalation.

