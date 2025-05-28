Who is the best prime minister? May 2025





We put four major party leaders in their heads.

The political propulsion of the UK has a lot of relationships with the UK, and after the surge in local elections and opinions, the current party is currently in place. [29%] The most recent character in Yougovs.

Nigel Farage can go up high right now, but one question related to the reform leader is a potential ceiling that supports his party.

Labor can be second in the polling polls and the approval rating may be low, but when the public offers the choice of Keir Starmer or Nigel Farage as the prime minister, the incumbent holds the command of the challenger from 44%to 29%.

This represents 36%to 8 points of Starmer since February.

STARMER prefers 89%of labor voters, 81%of Lib DEMS and 69%of Greens. In contrast, FARAGE chose 90%of the reformed voters, but 39%(28%of Tories chooses Starmer).

In fact, Farage was defeated by Lib DEM leader Ed Davey (41%vs. 27%) and did not surpass Kemi Badenoch, a conservative leader, but is within 29%and 25%of Torys.

In other words, the fight against rights is less related to the national level because the contest in the next general election is much more likely between the Labor Party and the right -wing party. However, the degree to which NIGEL Farage can coax the tories for reforms in the next election will be the core of his party prospects, and the results show that almost many conservative 2024 voters prefer the prime minister (33%) as much as Badenoch (38%).

Conservative challenge is the opposite. Since all Tori voters have formed a large amount of reform UKS 2024 voters and have lost more since then, it is essential for party revival. But last year, 7%of those who have supported the UK will prefer to see Badenoch at 10 times that only 8%of those who are currently supporting the party.

If reform Britain is a major challenger in the next election, is it better for Keir Starmer?

Reformed Britain raises such a threat to two major parties, while the two major parties want to derive before gaining momentum. Keir Starmer's problem is that it is his advantage for the public to see a competition between reform and labor in the next election.

44%of the British said they prefer to be prime ministers for Farage, but when the competition is between Starmer and Badenoch, the figure falls to 36%.

Badenoch is not because it proves more tempting choices than Farage, but 25%does not prefer her slightly lower than 29%of her reform leaders, but because she does not have the same quirky as her left wing voters.

Currently, those who want to vote for LIB DEM and Green are 17pts and 15pts, respectively, and his opponent is more likely to prefer Starmer when it is a FARAGE rather than Badenoch.

