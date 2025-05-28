Greenland says it turns to China if the United States and the EU avoid its mining sector





US and European mining companies must hurry and invest in Greenland, otherwise he will have to seek elsewhere to operate his minerals, notably from China, the Minister of the vast Arctic territory has warned.

We want to develop our commercial sector and diversify it, which requires outside investments, told The Financial Times Naaja Nathanielsen, Minister of Greenlands.

When asked to turn to China, she replied: we want to associate with European and American partners. But if they don't arise, I think we have to look elsewhere.

The comments show that Greenland wanted to obtain Western help to extend its economy in mining and tourism, with United Airlines which is starting to fly from New York to the Nuuk capital next month.

Greenland is home to significant but fairly inaccessible deposits of minerals, including gold and copper, and is located in a geopolitically crucial area of ​​the Arctic.

Nathanielsen said that a current memorandum on the development of minerals with the United States signed during Donald Trumps First President has ended and that Greenland tried without success during the administration of Joe Bidens to see if Washington wanted to renew it.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that the United States will take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory in Denmark, potentially by force.

We hoped in a way that the Trump administration would be more willing to initiate a dialogue with Greenland on the development of the mineral sector. We had a little more than what we asked for, because we have no wish to be American, she added.

Nathanielsen told FT that she had found Trumps threats to take control of disrespectful and unpleasant Greenland. His comments highlight the growing anger felt by the Greenlanders at Trumps Aggressive Approach from the island of 57,000 people.

She said that despite Trumps' rhetoric, there was little interest in China in mining transactions at the moment, there are only two Chinese mining companies in Greenland, but both are minority shareholders in inactive projects. She hypothesized that Chinese investors could hold back because they do not want to provoke anything.

His comments arise as the country welcomed the granting of its first license under a new mining code to a Danish-French group to extract Anorthosity, a mineral used in the fiberglass industry.

The 150 million mining project in western Greenland aims to start construction next year, according to Claus Stoltenborg, managing director of Greenland Anorthosite Mining.

Donors include a Greenland state pension fund, the Danish Bank Arbejdernes Landsbank, and Jean Boulle, a French reduced group.

Greenland has only two exploitation mines, producing gold and anorthosite, while production did not start in two other mines which have received a mining operating permit.

Nathanielsen said that the new coalition government with four parties in Nuuk was above all determined to create development for Greenland and the Groenlanders and would prefer to work with allies and partners sharing the same ideas.

But she added that Greenland had trouble finding our foot in the changing nature of the Western alliance.

We are trying to understand, what does the new world order look like? In these terms, Chinese investment is of course problematic, but therefore, to some extent, is American, she said. Because what is the purpose of [the US investments]?

The EU is a good adjustment for Greenland because it had few minerals it needs, added Nathanielsen, while being aligned with environmental measures.

