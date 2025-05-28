“The last of us” 2025 Submissions Emmy; Pedro Pascal lead actor (Excl)





Exclusive: On the heels of the final of season 2 Sunday, the acclaimed drama of HBO, The Last of Us, finalized its list of 33 submissions for the Emmy Awards 2025. They include exceptional dramatic series, 10 actors and 3 writing / realization entries, with at least a third of global submission to the 202 Felicity episode “Through the Valley”.

At the end of the weeks of speculation, Pedro Pascal will remain in the main actor in a dramatic race for his role as Joel. Pascal had the opportunity to change categories after his character was killed in the second episode, through the valley. (It was then seen in another episode in Flashbacks).

Pascal will be back in the category of main actors, who won him an appointment to the Emmy in 2023 for season 1. It was also the journey of the star of the succession Brian Cox whose character was also killed at the start of the last season of the series. He led to another EMMY appointment for Cox in 2023 alongside Pascal.

There has never been any questions about the last of us, the submission of the star of the star of Bella Ramsey as a main actress in a dramatic series. A nominated of the main actress in 2023 for her role as Ellie, she is considered one of the main ones in the field this year when Ellie has become hers in season 2.

The additions of season 2 Isabela Merced (as Dina) and Young Mazino (Jesse), as well as Gabriel Luna (Tommy), a member of the return distribution, will be in the running for appointments in the actor / support actress in a series of dramatic series.

Kaitlyn Dever in “ The Last of Us '' Season 2 Max

Again, the guest actress and guest actress in a dramatic series will be stacked with Strong the Last of Us Contenters: Kaitlyn Dever (AS Abby, submitting episode 202 “Through the Valley”), Catherine O'Hara (Gail, 201 “Future Days”), Jeffrey Wright (Isaac, 204 “Day One”) (Javier, 206 “Pantoliano (Eugene, 206” Le Prix “).

In 2023, the last of us won seven combined nominations of actor / guest actress, winning the two categories via Nick Offerman and Storm Reid.

Mark Mylod, winner of the Emmy for having directed the episode of succession that killed Logan Roy de Cox, is looking for an appointment for the episode 202 helmet “Through the Valley”, which culminated in the shocking death of Joel.

The last of us co-creator / Executive producer / Co-showrunner Craig Mazin is ready to write “Through the Valley”, while his colleague co-creative / Executive producer / Co-showrunner Neil Druckmann is subject to the realization of episode 206 “The Price”.

In 2023, the first season of the last of us won 24 nominations at Emmy, only second after the last season of HBO's succession, winning eight trophies. In addition to acting, the post-apocalyptic drama has also had a strong performance in the craft categories, which he seeks to repeat this year.

The series is subject to a series of categories, it was also nominated for season 1: exceptional casting for a dramatic series; Exceptional production design for a contemporary narrative program (an hour or more), for 204 “day one”; Exceptional contemporary costume, for 202 “through the valley”; Exceptional image edition for a dramatic series, for 202 “Through the Valley”; Exceptional contemporary hairstyle, for 202 “through the valley”; Exceptional contemporary makeup (non -prorosthetic), for 204 “one day”; Exceptional prosthetic makeup, for 205 “feel your love”; Exceptional musical composition for a series (original dramatic score), for 201 “Future Days”; Exceptional sound edition for a comedy or a dramatic series (one hour), for 202 “Through the Valley”; Exceptional sound mixture for a comedy or a dramatic series (an hour) for 202 “through the valley”; And exceptional special visual effects in a season or a film.

The last of us will also look for nominations for exceptional cinematography for a series (one hour), for 206 “The Price”; Exceptional musical supervision, for 206 “the price”; Coordination of exceptional waterfalls for dramatic programming, for 201 “Future Days”; As well as for five different waterfall performances in the 201 “Future Days” episodes, 202 “Through the Valley”, 204 “Day One” and 205 “Feel Her Love”.

