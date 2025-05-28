What is the health of the American economy? Here is what the main economic indicators say





The fears of a recession are back in the minds of investors. But predicting the start of an economic slowdown, not to mention the duration and severity of one, is difficult even for experts.

As a general rule, two quarters of the raw contraction of the domestic product are generally accepted as a recession, but the official start date is declared by the dating committee of the economic cycle of the National Economic Research Office.

Although we often did not know in a recession before his arrival, here are some economic signals that deserve to be looked at to have an idea of ​​the health of the economy.

Watch: The main American economist Preston Caldwell discusses inflation, jobs and its economic forecasts. What are the main economic indicators?

These indicators can help us better understand where the economy and markets are, but they cannot perfectly predict the future. In addition, many of these measures are affected by a variety of factors which may or may not indicate a recession, so the interpretation of the data is not always cut and dry.

Here are some of the key indicators that economists follow to understand economic health and where we could go.

Real GDP. A prolonged slowdown or an outright drop in GDP growth can be a source of concern. The general rule is that the two quarters of contraction can be considered a recession. Consumption expenses are the largest component of GDP. Consumers tend to tighten their belts in response to economic uncertainty, which can lead to a drop in economic production. References tend to stifle wage increases and promotions, and they can trigger layoffs. Higher initial complaints and lower or decreasing employment growth may be signs of a recession. Inflation tends to increase during periods of economic expansion. The opposite is generally true during periods of contraction, but persistent inflation without corresponding economic growth can lead to the reduction in consumer expenditure. High inflation can lead the federal reserve to increase interest rates to contain it. On the other hand, the central bank can reduce rates to encourage borrowing and strengthen employment growth at the risk of increasing inflation. An inverted yield curve occurs when short -term bond yields are higher than those of longer -term bonds. This indicates the future expectations of the drop in interest rates, and therefore lower growth and inflation. The inverted yield curves have historically occurred before recession. Although the stock market and the economy do not always move in tandem, economic uncertainty can cause market sales.

Well, look more closely where these indicators are. Keep in mind that it can take time to data to catch up what is going on, because most of our traditional economic data are published at least a month late.

GDP has contracted, but not yet the alarm

Data on March 31, 2025.

The gross domestic product is a key measure of economic health. GDP is the monetary value of all finished goods and services manufactured in a country during a certain period, and it is used to estimate the size of the economy. GDP growth from one year to the next indicates a healthy economy, while slowing down growth or a pure and simple decline can be worrying.

PIB preliminary data published on April 30 by the American economic analysis office showed that the economic growth contracted at a rate of 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025. As the main journalist of Morningstar points out, while American companies have reflected wide tariffs. Thus, contraction is probably not an immediate signal of recession.

However, there are signs concerning global GDP data: personal consumption has increased at its slowest pace in almost two years, which can be a sign of confidence in fragile consumers.

Read more: what analysts say about the GDP expenses of Q1 GDP is in contradiction with the feeling of consumers

Data on March 31, 2025.

Consumer expenditure represents just under 70% of American GDP. As the greater component of the economy, it is one of the largest determinants of the country's economic health.

In the first quarter of 2025, real personal consumption expenses increased by 1.8% compared to the previous quarter. Expenses in the first quarter are often the lowest in the four quarters, because consumers have reduced the holidays and led to summer trips.

Although the latest expenditure data does not sound alarms, consumers' feeling has dropped sharply. As Hansen points out, consumers are pessimistic, but this pessimism has not resulted in a withdrawal of expenses. The question that economists have today is whether expenditure data will catch up with the negative feeling of consumers.

The labor market is stable, but politics can have future impacts

Data on March 31, 2025.

There are several ways to examine the health of the American labor market, which is linked to the overall health of the economy. Employment growth is a main indicator. The non-agricultural monthly report of the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the change in the number of workers in the United States, with some exceptions such as agriculture, active soldiers and independent work.

The report on the wage bill not enlarged in April indicates that the American labor market continued to add jobs at a stable rate, although slow than Mars. But as Bella Albrecht points out, the reductions in federal labor, rapidly evolving trade policy and changes in immigration policy could slow down the labor market in the coming months.

Read more: Job report seen showing slower hires like Loominflation Federal Prices and Federal Cups remains just above the Federal Objectif 2%

Data on April 30, 2025.

The consumer price index increased by 2.3% in April compared to the levels of the previous year. On a monthly basis, the IPC increased by 0.2%. The basic IPC, which excludes the costs of volatile food and energy, increased by 2.8% compared to 2024. It will probably take a certain time to see the impacts of the full price that the prices will have on consumers. If inflation increases, the federal reserve may be inclined to increase rates to fight it. However, this may not be achievable in the face of a slowed economy.

Read more: inflation was softer in April, but the price impacts

Data on April 30, 2025.

The double mandate of federal reserves requires that it promotes maximum employment while holding stable prices. The central bank generally aims to maintain long -term inflation at an annual rate of 2%, as measured by the price index of personal consumer expenses. The two high employment objectives and low inflation are often in contradiction, so managing them is an act of balancing.

As the main American economist of Morningstar, Preston Caldwell, explains, the federal reserve is still waiting to see how the price shock takes place before modifying interest rates. During the last meeting, the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, continually reiterated the need to wait for greater clarity. Caldwell expects the Fed to expect two or three months of data on the impact of prices before reducing rates.

Read more: why the Fed can wait until July to reduce interest rates, the reverse yield curve reflects higher short -term yields

Data on May 15, 2025.

The yield curve measures the yield to the maturity of the links through various deadlines. The curve rises normally and on the right because investors need a higher return to take additional risks that occur on longer time horizons. An inverted yield curve often indicates an expectation of a drop in interest rates, and therefore lower growth and inflation in the future.

The difference, or difference in yield, between the yields of the treasure at 10 years and three months is a common metric used to quantify the shape of the yield curve. Negative propagation indicates a reverse yield curve because the 10 -year problem has a less than three -month yield. Negative differences have historically preceded recession.

The short end yields are closely linked to the short -term policy rate of the federal government. When the Fed increased its short -term policy rate to combat inflation in 2022, yields on short -term cash bills followed suit. Treasury yields in most of the curve increased in response to Fed rate reductions in 2024, but uncertainty caused longer -term yield vacancy in 2025.

The volatility of the stock market markets has calmed down, but analysts expect more

Data on April 30, 2025.

It is easy to think that the stock market and the economy would always go hand in hand, but here are some reasons why they do not:

The stock market does not represent all those who participate in the economy, and a significant amount belongs to the richest individuals. It is composed in a disproportionate manner of large companies, while small businesses are a major engine of the American economy. Things like expenses and employment are current economic climate indicators.

The stock market could reflect changes in the economy and vice versa, but the state of one does not necessarily paint the full table of the other. However, it is worth keeping an eye on the markets as recession problems arise.

After US President Donald Trump announced prices in early April, stocks quickly plunged over the next week because the Morningstar US market index fell 20% of its highest level. Shortly after, the markets rebounded in response to a 90 -day break on prices. The actions finally resumed the losses of the initial fallout to finish towards the same level as the end of March. The chief strategist of the Morningstar US Market, Dave Sekera, plans more volatility to come while the tariff negotiations take place.

Read more: May 2025 US Bourse Market Outlowohow should we interpret economic indicators?

No indicator tells the whole history of economic health, so we must not look at a point of data in isolation. Even the interpretation of GDP growth, which is the main indicator of economic health, can be difficult in the short term due to data noise. In addition, there are nuances that can affect the way we interpret what was seen, and even full historical data cannot perfectly predict the future.

The author or the authors do not have actions in the titles mentioned in this article. Discover the editorial policies of Morningstars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/economy/how-healthy-is-us-economy-heres-what-top-economic-indicators-say

