US wishes to use all the tools in repression of international students





Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

The US government says it will use all the tools to assess Visa candidates in the midst of reports that the Trump administration will restrict the requests of foreigners seeking to study in the country.

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, sent a diplomatic cable on Tuesday by ordering the American embassies to stop the planning interviews for new candidates for student visas, according to Politico, while the administration tightens the screening of the social activities of the candidates.

As of registration, in preparation for expansion of screening and verification of the required social media, the consular sections should not add an additional visa appointment for a student or additional exchange (F, M and J) until new guidelines are issued, the cable said.

The spokesman for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, refused to comment on the cable report directly on Tuesday, but defended the administrative approach to examine visa requests.

We use all the tools of our tool safe to check anyone, said Bruce. It is not new, and we will continue to use all the tools we can to assess who it is coming here, whether they are students or otherwise.

The White House refused to comment.

The reports come as President Donald Trump degenerates his attacks against some of the most prestigious universities in the Americas, including their treatment of foreign students. He has already canceled billions of dollars in federal funding for institutions such as Harvard and Columbia.

Recommended

Trump has accused elite universities of having authorized hatred speech and not attacking anti -Semitism in recent years, while the criticisms of the presidents have accused him of having launched an attack on freedom of expression and academic freedom.

Last week, the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem told Harvard that she had revoked her certification program for international students to count immediately. This decision would actually prohibit Harvard from scoring thousands of foreign students in the fall. Ivy League University obtained an order from the court temporarily blocking the plan.

The American immigration authorities have also made several high-level arrests on university campuses in recent months, including the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate of the University of Columbia which was placed in police custody for its involvement in pro-Palestine Campus demonstrations last year.

Bruce said on Tuesday that the State Department would not discuss specific cases or methods to verify the visa candidates, but said that it was a Trump and Rubio objective to ensure that people who are here … understand what the law is, that they have no criminal intention.

Recommended

Universities have warned that administration policies could dissuade students abroad from wanting to study in the United States. About 1.1 million international students are enrolled in American universities, according to the non -profit institute for international education.

Stomportals, a supplier of higher education data, said there was a 50% drop in international students looking for American options from January to April, because potential candidates are increasingly exploring alternatives in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Stomportals provided that if the current model continued, demand for American places could drop by 70% over a year in 2025.

Each student who decides against America is not only lost money of tuition fees his lost talent, said Edwin Van Rest, co-founder of Stomportals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/fb8a97db-991e-4d47-93f5-a663884f12a9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos