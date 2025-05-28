The British bioethanol plant is faced with closure after Trump trade contract.





The United Kingdom recently warned that only two bioethanol production plants are being closed after agreed to remove the tariffs on the import of US ethanol under the US trade agreement.

The so -called prosperity contract, which signed a contract with US President Donald Trump on May 8, provided us with an allocation amount without 14 billion liters of tariffs to ethanol producers, and was used to make gasoline more environmentally friendly as the annual UKS demand for this product.

British producers are now in conversation with the Keir Starmers government to prevent the industry from falling into the swamp when the 19 % tariff wall is removed.

Three major trade organizations that depend on the British bioethanol industry sent a letter to Secretary of State Jonathan Reynolds, and warned that the domestic industry would not survive unless the minister provided financial support.

It would be too late if the government did not provide the necessary assistance by the end of June, and the plant would inevitably be close to the Financial Times.

The industry's intervention recognized the necessity of the next step after almost two weeks after the business and the Ministry of Trade and Trade announced that they were open to the discussion of factory support.

Industry figures said that the first US-UK transaction with the Trump administration's trade partner has noticed the environment, food and rural problem departments.

In this agreement, the UK saved 10 %of the first 100,000 vehicles exported to imported vehicles, but received a partial trial for automobile tariffs when it recognized the amount of allocation without tariffs on ethanol and 13,000 tons of beef.

The letter of the Renewable Transport Fuel Association was signed by the Food and Beverage Federation and the Agricultural Union, which depends on the by -products of plants, including carbon dioxide gas and animal feed.

Bioethanol is used in E10 blends of gasoline commonly used in the UK, high protein animal food and CO, which is used in soft drinks and meat packing industries.

Trade groups allow the UK to be vulnerable to the common shortcomings in 2018, 2021 and 2022, and send negative signals to the sustainable aviation fuel industry development plan.

Unless the government did quickly, it was just before it lost an important British infrastructure. These factories should know that they will further support Gaynor Hartnell, the chief executive of the Renewable Transport Fuel Association.

She would be felt by the government in supermarkets and pubs in supermarkets and pubs, in the northeastern farmers, drivers and environments, and certainly reliable losses.

Bioethanol is mainly produced in local wheat and uses about 1.2 million tons annually to provide important markets for national cultivated farmers. The letter warned that warning to closing plants could take up to $ 2 million a year for farmers as a result of fear of prices.

The boss of the two plants ENSUS in TEESSIDE's Wilton and Vivergo in Saltend near Hull warned that the contract has raised an existing threat in the future.

A grocery store related to British foods owned by the larger Vivergo factory in East Yorkshire warned that if the government does not intervene on Tuesday, it should stop production.

Ben Hackett, executive director of Viverggo Fuels, said in a statement by Viverggo Fuels.

Prior to this contract, the UKS industry was already struggling to compete with the cheap US Bioethanol, which is mainly produced in corn in the midwest corn belt.

The industry said it has called for short -term financial support and regulations that will increase the demand for BIOETHANOL. Hackett added that nothing has come out so far.

The Business Department said it is working closely to understand the impact of UK-US trade transactions on UKS two Bioethanol companies and discussing support options.

The Business Minister meets members in the Bioethanol sector, and high -ranking officials continue to consider options to support companies that are affected, the spokesman added.

