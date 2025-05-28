



The United States has long played a leadership role in NATO, the most successful military alliance in history.

The United States and 11 other countries in North America and Europe founded NATO in 1949, after the Second World War. NATO has since increased its members to include 32 countries in Europe and North America.

But now, European leaders and politicians fear that the United States has become a less reliable ally, posing major challenges for Europe and, by involvement, NATO.

This concern is not unfounded.

President Donald Trump spoke several times about the desire to grasp Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a member of NATO. He said Canada, another NATO member, should become the 51st state. Trump also took the side of Russia to the United Nations and said that the European Union, the political and economic group uniting 27 European countries, was designed to screw the United States

However, Trump and other senior officials of the US government said that the United States was determined to stay and support NATO.

For decades, liberal and conservative American politicians have recognized that the United States strengthens its own military and economic interests by being a leader in NATO and keeping thousands of American troops based in Europe to take out its commitment.

President Donald Trump speaks at a NATO summit in July 2018 during his first mandate. Sean Gallup / Getty Images understand NATO

The United States, Canada and 10 Western European countries trained NATO almost 80 years ago to help maintain peace and stability in Europe after the Second World War. NATO has helped European and North American countries bind and defend itself against the threat posed by the Soviet Union, a former communist empire which fell in 1991.

NATO employs around 2,000 people at its head office in Brussels. He does not have his own military troops and relies on his 32 member countries to carry their own military forces to carry out operations and other tasks under the direction of Natos.

NATO has its own military command structure, led by an American military officer, and including military officers from other countries. This team provides and performs all NATO military operations.

In peacetime, the military forces working with NATO put training exercises across Eastern Europe and other places to help reassure the allies concerning the force of the military coalition and to dissuade potential aggressors, such as Russia.

NATO has an annual budget relatively small by around 3.6 billion dollars. The United States and Germany are the largest contributors to this budget, each responsible for financing 16% of nato costs each year.

Sépreciaire of the annual nato budget in 2014, NATO members agreed that each participating country should spend the equivalent of 2% of its gross domestic product for their own national defense. Twenty-two members of Natos 31 with military forces expected the 2% threshold in April 2025.

Although NATO is mainly a military alliance, it has roots in mutual economic interests in the United States and Europe.

Europe is the most important economic partner in the United States. About a quarter of all American trade with Europe more than the United States with Canada, China or Mexico.

More than 2.3 million American jobs are directly linked to the production of exports which reach European countries which are part of NATO.

NATO helps protect this mutual economic relationship between the United States and Europe. If Russia or another country is trying to intimidate, dominate or even invade a European country, it could harm the American economy. In this way, NATO can be considered as the insurance policy that subscribes to the strength and vitality of the American economy.

The heart of this insurance policy is article 5, a mutual defense commitment that member countries are suitable when they join NATO.

Article 5 indicates that an armed attack on an NATO member is considered an attack on the whole alliance. If a member of NATO is attacked, all other NATO members must help defend the country in question. NATO members only invoked article 5 once, after the attacks of September 11, 2001, in the United States, when the Alliance deployed planes to monitor the American sky.

A flickering commitment to article 5

Trump wondered if it would apply article 5 and help defend a NATO country if he does not pay the 2% required from his gross domestic product.

NBC News also pointed out in April 2025 that the United States was likely to reduce 10,000 or more than nearly 85,000 American soldiers stationed in Europe. The United States could also give up its first military position in NATO, according to NBC.

Many political analysts expect the United States to distance its emphasis on national security in Europe and to the threats posed by China in particular, the threat of invasive China or Taiwan attacking.

At the same time, the Trump administration seems to reset relations with Russia. This despite the atrocities of the Russian soldiers committed against the Ukrainian military forces and the civil civilians, Russia began in 2022, and Russia intensifying the hybrid war against Europeans in the form of secret spy attacks across Europe. This hybrid war would include Russia which leads cyber attacks and sabotage operations across Europe. He also implies that Russia would have tried to plant incendiary devices on planes directed to North America, among others.

President Joe Biden speaks at a NATO summit in Washington in July 2024. Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images a changing role in Europe

The evidence available indicates that the United States is detached from its role in Europe. At best, from a European security point of view, the United States could still defend European allies with the potential threat of its arsenal nuclear weapons. The United States has much more nuclear weapons than any western European country, but it is not clear that it is enough to dissuade Russia without the clear presence of a large number of American troops in Europe, especially since Moscow continues to perceive the United States as a most important and powerful member of the Natos.

For this reason, considerably reducing the reduction in the number of American troops in Europe, abandoning the main positions of American military management in NATO, or moving away from the Alliance in other respects seems exceptionally perilous. Such actions could increase the Russian aggression across Europe, ultimately threatening not only the European security of the Americas.

Maintaining the position of leadership of the Americas in NATO and the maintenance of its troop levels in Europe helps to strengthen American engagement to defend its most important allies. This is the best way to protect the vital economic interests of the United States in Europe today and to ensure that Washington will have friends to call in the future.

