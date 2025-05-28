Gaza Hunger stimulates chaos on the first day of the help distribution effort supported by the United States





CNN –

Chaos broke out on a Gaza aid distribution site directed by a controversial group supported by the United States on Tuesday while thousands of desperate Palestinians rushed to receive food supplies, Israeli troops pulling warning plans in the air and American entrepreneurs supervising the site briefly withdrawn.

An 11 -week Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid pushed the enclosure population of more than 2 million Palestinians to famine and in a deep humanitarian crisis, with the first resumption of humanitarian aid flowing in the besieged enclave last week.

The videos of the Tel-Sultan distribution site, managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), have shown large crowds that rush to the installations, demolishing part of the fence and seeming to climb on barriers designed to control the flow of the crowd.

Palestinian health officials said on Wednesday that a person was killed and 48 injured during chaos. The person killed died of serious injuries at the Rafah Cross Hospital in Rafah, officials said

Wafiq Qdeih, who had come to the site in the hope of receiving help, said: they want an order, but there will be no order because they are desperate people who want to eat and drink.

The Israeli army pulled in the air, and the Americans and their workers withdrew, which makes it impossible to distribute the help of the people.

Several residents trying to access the aid told CNN that they were grateful to the food they received, but described long distances to reach the distribution center, the lines of several hours and the general confusion.

The place is very far and we fought until we arrived. I am tired and exhausted. How can they provide food for all these people? There are too many people here; Security will not be able to control them all, said Abu Ramzi.

A diplomatic official called chaos on the site a surprise for anyone.

The GHF has recognized the pandemonium, saying that the GHF team has dropped to a small number of Palestinians to take help safely. This was done in accordance with the GHF protocol to avoid victims, he said.

A security source said that US security entrepreneurs had not shot and that operations resumed on the site on Wednesday.

The Israeli defense forces said their troops had shot warning in the area outside the enclosure and that the situation had been mastered. They denied having made air fire to the site.

This is a great failure against which we warned, said Amjad Al-Shawa, director of the network of Palestinian non-governmental organizations.

If Israel believes that by this blockage and embraced famine, which violates humanitarian principles, that this distribution method would work, they are mistaken.

The GHF said it had distributed around 8,000 food boxes totaling 462,000 meals in Gaza so far. They say that the meal flow will increase every day, in order to deliver food to 1.2 million of 60% of the Gazas population by the end of the week.

The GHF claimed to have started to operate on Monday, but the organization's photos showed only a handful of people with help boxes, with boxes of boxes sitting with otherwise empty land.

The GHF is preparing three additional sites for the distribution of aid, including two in the south of Gaza and one in the center of Gaza. All sites in the south are in an area that fell under a massive evacuation order one day earlier.

There are no distribution sites in the north of Gaza a point of criticism of many experts in aid. The UN previously warned that the fact that the initial sites were only in the south and the center of Gaza could be considered as encouraging Israels have publicly declared the objective of forcing the entire population of Gazan outside the north of Gaza, as the Minister of Defense Israel Katz said earlier this month.

On Wednesday, marked 600 days of the War of Israel against Hamas following the fatal attacks of October 7 and the military operations show no sign of slowdown despite an increasing international conviction, including many Israeli allies.

Israel plans to occupy 75% of Gaza within two months as part of its new offensive in the besieged territory, an Israeli military official in CNN said this week.

If it were made, the plans would force more than two million Palestinians to a quarter of the already decimated coastal enclave, surrounded by almost all sides by Israeli forces. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month, the whole population would be moved south of Gaza.

The GHF aid mechanism seems practically worried, incompatible with humanitarian principles and will create serious risks of insecurity, while not fulfilling the obligations of Israel under international law, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs wrote earlier this month in a document obtained by CNN.

During a briefing with journalists on Tuesday, an Israeli military official said that the new mechanism and the old mechanism under the United Nations worked now. The coordinator of government activities in the territories (COGAT) said that 95 trucks had entered Gaza on Tuesday.

The United Nations Rescue and Work Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) had previously declared that it was ready, with other humanitarian organizations, to distribute significant amounts of aid when we are authorized.

Philippe Lazzarini, the general commissioner of UNRWA, condemned Tuesdays of chaotic scenes to the point of distribution of aid as unworthy and dangerous.

We saw yesterday the shocking images of hungry people growing against fences, desperate for food. It was chaotic, unworthy and dangerous, said Lazzarini, adding that it is a waste of resources and a distraction of atrocities.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Coordination Office, also criticized the GHF aid plan as a distraction of what is really necessary, which is a reopening of all passages to Gaza, a secure environment in Gaza and faster facilitation of authorizations and final approvals of all emergency supplies that we have just outside the border.

Israel and the United States had refused to appoint the humanitarian organizations involved in the new controversial mechanism, but the Images of the GHF showed boxes labeled Rahma Worldwide, a non-profit organization based in Michigan which says that it provides help and assistance to the most vulnerable communities in the world.

This story has been updated.

