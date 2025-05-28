Hungry Palestinians flood new United States and Israel in Gaza





The GHF has published a declaration confirming that the Gazans have taken part of the site's help they call SDS-1.

“The needs in the field are excellent,” said the press release. “At one point from the end of the afternoon, the volume of SDS people was such that the GHF team fell back to allow a small number of Gazans to take safe help and dissipate. This was done in accordance with the GHF protocol to avoid victims.”

The order was restored at the end of the afternoon, said the group, adding that it had distributed about 8,000 food boxes, equivalent to around 462,000 meals, to a crowd of Palestinians who included many women and children, some of whom arrived on donkey carts.

Later, the organization of aid and the Israelis, as well as the United States Department of State, accused Hamas of having tried to prevent civilians from reaching the aid distribution center.

“The fact is that Hamas opposed this dynamic,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a briefing. “They tried to stop the aid movement through Gaza in these distribution centers. They failed, but they are certainly trying.”

The government's media office managed by Hamas in Gaza blamed the situation in the “mismanagement” of the GHF.

“This has made thousands of hungry people rushed under the pressure of the siege and hunger, then storm the distribution and food seizure centers, interspersed with the Israeli occupation,” said the media office.

After Israel raised a blockade of more than two months except for the entry of food, medicine and other vital supplies in Gaza earlier this month, the GHF, which was founded earlier this year, was responsible for distributing Gaza, with the support of Israeli officials and the Trump administration.

Israel argued that a new system was necessary, alleging that Hamas was flying help. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and other humanitarian groups has denied having seen evidence of humanitarian supplies diverted to Hamas or other militant groups.

Speaking at Knesset, the Parliament of Israel on Wednesday, the United States ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said he was happy to see the operations of the ongoing GHFS, adding that the process seemed effective so far.

Palestinians receive GHF food packages on Tuesday.AFP / Getty Images

He repeated Israel’s claims that Hamas was flying help.

Meanwhile, UN criticisms and other rescue organizations say that the Israelis use aid to attract Palestinians from their houses in the north of Gaza to the south so that they can consolidate their control in the territory.

“The so-called” safe distribution sites “are nothing more than” racist isolation ghettos “established under the supervision of the occupation, in exposed and isolated military areas”, according to the media office managed by Hamas.

Before Tuesday's incident, legal defense groups and the Trial International based in Switzerland had denounced the GHF and underlined the difficulties in distributing aid, giving questions about its impartiality and independence.

If your organization is used by occupation powers, it is likely that you will not be able to perform your task with regard to these principles, Philip Grant told NBC News on Monday.

