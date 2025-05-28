British remote purchase frauds are tricked by customers to disclose their passwords | fraud





The bank reported a surge in frauds that deceived the online login password sent by the customer, and helped the frauds to use the stolen details to help the fraudulent jumped 22%to the crime of shopping.

The Banking Body UK Finance has reached the highest level in 2024, with almost 2.6 million cases of frauds, which occurred over 7,000 or almost one fifth per day.

The British finance urged the government to treat fraud as a national security threat, and suggested that the increase in the case was to change the tactics that the criminals deceived the deceit of sending money to the frauders in the fall of the fall.

In the first half of last year, criminals stole about 1.2 billion through various types of financial fraud. This figure was the same as the previous year, but the number of cases confirmed increased by 12% to 3.3m.

Most of these cases were related to remote purchase fraud, and criminals bought items online using the stolen card details. This type of crime has fallen in recent years, but the total amount lost due to this fraud last year has risen for the first time since 2018.

The bank says that criminals are more and more seeing that they use sophisticated technology to disclose people sent by people. This code usually takes the form of a unique number set that is similar to the unique number set, the pin number, and the bank usually sends it to the customer through a text message when purchasing online using a card, logging to the Internet banking or changing personal information.

Once you have a password, criminals can often use it to authenticate fraudulent online card transactions.

Such frauds often start with a familiar way developed by criminals, and encourage people to share the details of banks, including sending text messages, including a promise of payment, a link to a false website, or a social media proposal for cheap products.

One deformation of the fraud is related to the fraudulator using the details obtained to transfer the victim's bank card to the digital wallet of his mobile phone and to purchase a product in online and expensive stores.

The British finance said in the report that discussions with the industry pointed out the increase in the compromise of one -off password. This is probably pointing out excessive trust in one -time passwords and their protection, which is now used as a degree that is growing by criminals.

The banking agency is another major driver of a third party, such as a retailer, is another major driver of remote purchasing fraud, and criminals are purchasing the stolen card details online.

Added: The stolen data in the violation can be used for several months or years after the incident. Criminals also use publicity on data leaks as an opportunity for people to disclose financial information.

The warning occurs after Marks & Spencer hit the cyber attack, but the retailer said that it does not contain payment or card details useful for customer data this month.

Victims of unauthorized fraud, including remote purchase fraud, are legally protected from losses, and according to British finance, customers have completely refunded in more than 98% of cases.

