The British Trade Representative visits Israel after the British stopped the talks | Political news





British trade envoys visited Israel to “promote” between the two countries a week after the British stopped the talks.

Lord Ian Austin, an envoy to Israel, welcomed HAIFA for several days after the foreign minister David Lammy suspended the negotiations on Monday.

Israel's British Embassy said that Sir Austin has visited several projects such as Customs Scanning Center, Hi -Pa Bay Port and Hi -Panaza Respite Rail Project.

The independent colleague said, “We are visiting Israel to meet business and public officials to encourage trade with the UK.

“Trade with Israel provides thousands of great jobs in England and tie people together in Israeli multicultural democracy.”

Last Tuesday, the government confirmed that the government's decision to restrict the amount of aid, which was allowed to accelerate the Gaza's military offensive and restrict the amount of aid allowed as the Palestinian territory, is stopping trade negotiations with Israel.

Lammy told Commons that Israel's actions were “giant” and “a dark new stage in this conflict.”

But despite the suspension of a new trade dialogue with Israel, the 10th argued that Britain still had a trade relationship with the state.

“We always have a trading relationship, but we are stopping new things.”

The United Kingdom has sanctioned several individuals and organizations in Westbank and said it is related to violence against Palestinians, including Daniella Weiss, the theme of Louis Theroux's recent documentary The Settlers.

Israel criticized the British government's actions as “regretting” and said that the pastors' withdrawal of the Free Trade Agreement were “not developed by the British government.”

Lord Austin has previously emphasized the importance of trading relationships between England and Israel, saying that it is worth billions of value and has great benefits to England.

He is writing for political families. He said:

“The situation of Gaza is terrible, as in all wars, and the fastest way to get help and save life is Hamas to stop fighting and release hostages. The conflict will end immediately.”

A government spokesman said, “We have stopped talking with Israel in the new FTA because we cannot develop discussions with the Netanyahu government, which pursues such serious policies in Westbank.

“Austin monarch is in Israel as a trade envoy to maintain a relationship with Israeli business this week.”

