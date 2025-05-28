



Trump unleashes the American nuclear rebirth with daring decrees

By Michael Kratsios

Fox News

May 24, 2025

In his famous speech by “Atoms for Peace” of 1953, President Eisenhower proclaimed that “the United States knows that the peaceful power of atomic energy is not a dream of the future”. This dream quickly realized, while America has built more than a hundred reactors for the next twenty-five years. But today, the promise of nuclear energy and innovation seems to be a dream of the future.

Thanks to a series of decrees signed this week, President Trump takes action to inaugurate an American nuclear rebirth. For the first time in many years, America has a way to follow to quickly and safely test the advanced conceptions of nuclear reactors, the construction of new large -scale nuclear reactors and the construction of a solid domestic nuclear industrial base.

Our stagnation was not for a lack of ingenuity or desire to innovate among the great scientists and technologists of the Americas. In the late 1970s, dozens of nuclear reactors were planned or under construction. Over the past 30 years, however, only three commercial nuclear reactions have been built, and many others have been lubricates. We know that America can perform large exploits in nuclear energy, when it happened?

In the wake of the three -thousand island accident in 1979, public opinion began to turn to nuclear energy, and the effects of a decade of new federal bureaucracies began to settle. Too heavy regulations have stifled our ability to test even, not to mention new nuclear technologies. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (CNRC) established the OR stallion for safety regulations when it was created in 1975, but it quickly turned into a lead curtain for innovation. The expensive environmental requirements and long and uncertain regulatory deadlines have killed the will of the industry to finance new technologies.

Likewise, the Ministry of Defense (DOD) and the National Labswhich of the Energy Ministry (DOE) have once led the world in the development and demonstration of advanced nuclear development programs of nuclear technology, going to other priorities. All reactors except three of the fifty-two in the Idaho National Laboratory were put out of service, and it has been almost half a century that the army nuclear program was closed. These decisions eroded our interior nuclear supply chain, undermined our national security and let us relearn what we have made a pioneer.

President Trump wisely recognizes that time is ripe for an American nuclear rebirth and acts to keep the promise of nuclear energy to the American people. Throughout the country, American entrepreneurs and engineers are launching a new generation of nuclear companies with innovative reactor conceptions and scalable manufacturing techniques that can make nuclear power, efficient and economical. The Trump administration will open their way by engaging in the overwhelmed barriers that the previous administrations had put on their way.

Today, nuclear power plants provide around 19% of the electricity produced in the United States, more than solar and the combined wind. It is a reliable and affordable electricity for the American people, and it could and should be even more. The Trump administration has set the goal of expanding the American nuclear energy capacity of 100 GW today at 400 GW by 2050. This week, executive actions will help us achieve this goal in four ways.

First, we are going to take advantage of our national Doe laboratories to increase the speed with which we test new conceptions of nuclear reactors. There is a big difference between a paper reactor and a practical reactor. The only way to fill this Gapundersting the challenges that must be overcome to bring reactors to the market and strengthen public confidence in their deployment to test and assess the demonstration reactors.

Second, for our national and economic security, we will take advantage of the defense and energy departments to build nuclear reactors on land belonging to the federal government. This will support critical national security needs that require reliable and high density energy sources that are invulnerable to external threats or network failures.

Third, to reduce regulatory charges and shorten license times, we ask the CNRC to undergo a major cultural change and regulatory reform, requiring a decision on a reactor license within 18 months. This will reduce regulatory uncertainty while maintaining nuclear security. We also reconsider the use of radiation limits which are not based on science, impossible to achieve and do not increase the security of the American people.

Fourth, we will support our domestic nuclear industrial base through the nuclear fuel cycle. The president called on the industry to start underway and enrich uranium in America again, as well as expansion of the conversion capacity of domestic uranium as well as enrichment capacities to meet the expected needs of civil reactors and defense.

When President Eisenhower spoke of nuclear potential over 70 years ago, there is no doubt that the best scientists and engineers in the world, if he was empowered to “test and develop their ideas”, could transform nuclear energy into a “universal, effective and economical” power of power. In 2025, we only have to believe in American technologists and to give them the opportunity to build, to transform nuclear energy into energy dominance and national security for all.

