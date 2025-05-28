The Gaza aid plan supported by the United States began to operate. Why do so many humanitarian groups oppose it?





Like Aviv, Israel (AP), a group supported by the United States approved by Israel to resume the distribution of aid to Gaza says that it began its operations, despite the UN opposition and most humanitarian groups and the unexpected resignation of its executive director.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is the lamp pin of a new aid system that would eliminate the distribution of aid groups led by the UN, which have carried out a massive operation on the move of food, drugs, fuel, tents and other supplies through Gaza since the start of the war in October 2023.

The new mechanism limits the distribution of food to a small number of centers in the custody of armed entrepreneurs, where people must go and get it. Currently, four hubs are set up, all near the Israeli military positions. Three are in the far south where there are few Palestinians.

The GHF said that it had moved food trucks in its centers on Monday and started distribution, without giving details on the quantity of aid distributed. He said that the flow of supplies would be “increased every day”. He said he was planning to reach more than a million Palestinians by the end of the week. Gaza has a population of around 2.3 million inhabitants.

Jake Wood, the American at the head of the effort, said on Sunday evening that he resigns because it was clear that the organization would not be allowed to operate independently.

Israel demanded an alternative plan because it accuses Hamas of siphoning help. The United Nations and aid groups deny that there is an important diversion. They reject the new mechanism, saying that it allows Israel to use food as a weapon, violates humanitarian principles and will not be effective.

Israel blocked food, fuel, medication and all other supplies of entry into Gaza for almost three months, pushing the territory to famine. Last week, this allowed in a fillet of supplies, saying that it would leave the UN would only distribute it until GHF is being executed.

The Interior Ministry managed by Hamas warned Palestinians in Gaza on Monday against the treatment of GHF. How will this plan work, who is behind and why do help groups repel?

Who is behind GHF?

The GHF was launched publicly at the beginning of this year and is led by a group of American security entrepreneurs, former military officers and humanitarian aid. He has the support of Israel and the United States.

Until resigning, Jake Wood was the face of the foundation. Wood is an American military veteran and co-founder of a rescue group in the event of a disaster called Team Rubicon.

We do not know who will now perform GHF.

A proposal released by the group earlier this month and obtained by the AP included several names, including the former director of the United Nations World Food Program, David Beasley. Neither Beasley nor GHF confirmed its involvement.

We don't know who finances the GHF either. He claims to have more than $ 100 million in commitments from a European Union government but did not appoint the donor. The United States and Israel said it was not funding it.

What is their plan?

The GHF plan to centralize the distribution through the hubs is similar to those designed by Israel.

He says that each of his four initial centers would serve meals for around 300,000 people. He said he could possibly meet the needs of 2 million people. He indicated that he would create more centers within 30 days, including in the North, but did not specify their exact locations.

The aid will be delivered using private subcontractors carrying supplies in armored vehicles from the Gaza border to the Hubs, where they will also ensure safety. He said the goal was to dissuade criminal gangs or aid redirection activists.

The satellite photos of May 10 obtained by the Associated Press show what seems to be the construction of the hubs. The photos show one in the center of Gaza, near the Corridor of Netzarim, a strip of land held by Israeli troops. Three others are in the Rafah region, south of the Morag corridor, another military tune.

Almost the entire population is currently in the north of Gaza where no hub is currently located or in the center of Gaza. They should cross Israeli military lines to reach hubs near Rafah.

Just before his resignation, Wood talked about certain adjustments, but it is not clear if Israel has accepted them.

In a letter to Israeli officials obtained by the AP, Wood said that until at least eight hubs operate, the existing system not directed by the GHF. He also said that the system led by non-dried people would continue in the future to distribute all non-food humanitarian aid, from medical supplies to hygiene and shelters. The GHF was not able to manage these supplies, recognized Wood.

In the letter, sent to the military organization of Israel in charge of coordinating aid to Gaza, Cogat, Wood said that GHF and Israel agreed on these conditions. However, there was no cogat confirmation.

Why are help groups not on board?

The UN and the aid groups claim that the plan “would have aid” for the military and political ends of Israel.

They say that Israel would have the power to determine who receives aid and forcing the population to move where it is distributed, emptying large parts of the territory. This would potentially violate international laws against forced displacement.

“We cannot participate in a system that violates the humanitarian principles and risks that involve us in serious violations of international law,” said Shaina Low, communications advisor for the Norwegian Refugee Council, a leading aid group operating in Gaza.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that as a help mechanism, the Gaza population would ultimately be transferred to a “sterile zone” in the far south of Gaza. He said it was for their protection while Israeli forces fight Hamas elsewhere. He also said that Once the Palestinians are entering the region, “they don't necessarily come back.”

Israel also says that after the defect of Hamas, he will implement a plan proposed by American president Donald Trump to move the population of the territory outside Gaza, although he depicts migration as “voluntary”. The Palestinians, as well as almost the entire international community, rejected the idea.

GHF said in a statement that it was independent and apolitical and would not be a mass movement. He said that his system is fully consistent with humanitarian principles, including impartiality and independence.

Israel had previously declared to the aid groups that he intended to verify the recipients of assistance and to use facial recognition technology. The GHF said that food will be given according to needs, without eligibility conditions. However, aid groups claim that beneficiaries will have to pass close or through Israeli military positions to reach the centers, exposing them to verification.

The UN and the aid groups also say that the GHF plan cannot meet the needs of the large and desperate population of Gaza.

Non -food aid distribution plans remain uncertain. In addition, the GHF said that each meal it distributes would have 1,750 calories. It is below the standard of 2,100 calories per day for meals in emergency situations used by the United Nations World Health Organization, UNICEF and the World Food Program.

Humanitarian workers say that change is simply not necessary.

The UN and other aid groups “have absolutely shown that they can meet the needs of this population when authorized to do so,” said UNICEF spokesperson James Elder. “We just have to keep coming back to what works.”

The writers of the Associated Press Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel and Sarah El Deeb in Beirut contributed to this report.

