Nintendo Switch 2 is a British retailer MIDNIGHT LAUNCH Party

Almost time. Nintendo Switch 2 will be released next week, and if you haven't secured pre -order, you can get closer. Stocks appear as waves, sold out in a few minutes, and securing consoles on the release date can be the last chance.

With pleasant movements, Smyths Toys confirmed that it would hold midnight launches at all British stores in the UK on June 5. If you have a pre -order through click and collection, you can receive it from 12:01 am, and even if no one can get, Smyths can also use stock, which is a limited work.

SELT SMYTHS TOYS Branches hosts the initial demo event at 11 pm on June 4th to provide fans with the opportunity to test Mario Cartworld at Switch 2 before opening the door. In each store, the first 100 customers will receive a free Goodie bag. Participation stores include Boucher Road (Belfast), Glasgow, Stockport, Romford and Hull.

If you want to pre -order or catch the console on the day of the launch, round all the retailers below with the live stock below and turn the best accessories and bundles to pair with the new console. This page is continuously updated with the latest drop.

A place to pre -order Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

Switch 2 maintains the same hybrid design as the original. You can play handheld or dock on TV, but hardware has some improvements.

The new switch has 7.9 -inch HDR support LCD screens, 256GB of internal storage and improved performance. The big change is the new Magnetic Joy-Con 2 controller pair. Unlike the original switch, this new JOY-Cons like use like a computer mouse to provide a new way to interact with the console.

Open the image in the gallery

The Independent / Steve Hogarty in Switch 2

The standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console contains everything you need. The console, dock, Joy-Con 2 controller pairs and a grip that converts the controller with a single pad.

It is compatible with the existing switch library and now supports 4K output when docking. In our practice preview, Indepents Steve Hogarty called it a completely different beast.

Currently, the stand -alone console is inventory in the game collection and the inventory is shown in the My Nintendo Store, but the active switch online membership (6.99, now 5.99, cdkeys.com) is required. If you don't like the bundle of pre -ordering, you can use it a lot and round the cheapest things below.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

The NintendOS Official Switch 2 bundles include a standalone console (Device, Joy-Con 2 controller, grip, dock and cable) and digital download code of Mario Kart World. The game is usually $ 79.99, so if you pick up the bundle instead, you save about 40.

In our practice preview, he praised the game ability to drift across water, not below it, as with the extended list, new type of vehicle type and game ability. He also said that Mario Kart looks great on a large screen, especially on a large screen, especially when docking and running from 120Hz to 4K.

Currently, the official Mario Kart World Bundle has inventory in the game collection and the inventories are shown in My Nintendo Store, but to purchase an Active Switch Online membership (now 5.99, cdkeys.com). Is there no switch online account? IVE rounded more bundles on more switches on the release date below.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle

But that's not all. Other retailers still offer switch 2 as part of a larger launch bundle, and some retailers package consoles with extra joy cones, charging docks, new switch 2 cameras and additional games.

Curry Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle

Open the image in the gallery

(Currys) Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, Switch 2 Camera and MicroSD Express Memory Card: 579, Currys.co.ukninto Switch 2, Mario Kart World Breath of Screen Protectors: 579, Currys.co.uk

Currys offers two large bundles with a standalone switch 2 console or official Mario Kart World bundle, but adding additional features. One includes Mario Cartworld, the Tears of the Kingdom, the Breath of the Wild, the Carry Case, and the 579 screen protector.

The other is to exchange Zelda games of Street Fighter 6, Switch 2 cameras and Microsd Express memory cards with Mario Kathworld. It is also $ 579. Both can be used on the day of launch, but they cannot be collected in the store.

Game Collection Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle

Open the image in the gallery

(Game Collection) Nintendo Switch 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman: Assassination World, Microsd Express Card and Switch 2 Camera: 609.95, Thegamecollection.net Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman: Assassination, Microsd Express Card and Switch 2 Camera: 644.95, Thragamecoldent.

The game collection has two nintendo switch 2 bundles that can be ordered in advance. One is Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman: Assassination, Microsd Express Card and Switch 2 Camera (609.95, Thamecollection.net) and console. The other contains everything of the bundle, contains Mario Kart World, and comes to 644.95. Both will be delivered on the day of June 5th.

Check out Nintendo Switch 2 stocks from other UK retailers

Best nintendo switch 2 accessories and games

Now we have successfully pre -ordered Nintendo Switch 2, so you will probably take accessories and new games. Nintendo also sells additional storage, charging grip, Joy-Con 2 controller and Switch 2 cameras. Donkey Kong Bananza, which will be released in July, can also be pre -ordered.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

Another switch 2 other than Mario Kart World is Donkey Kong Bananza. Launched on July 17, Bananza is a fresh 3D flat former. When Steve Hogarty is written in his practice preview, he can pierce the hole through the rocks, bend the road toward an objective road, and leave a niche and permanent hole while breaking the road and breaking the level of the earth. As a result, it has become a game that feels the MINECRAFT, Part Classic Donkey Kong, which has a completely destructive world that encourages confusing exploration.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

Re -designed Switch 2 Pro Controller is significantly improved than the original switch professional controller. Better thumb sticks, extra durability, new buttons for multiplayer social functions, shoulder buttons with additional and rumble effects.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

Switch 2 cameras allow you to chat with your friends during multiplayer games. You can use some launch titles, such as the Super Mario Party Jambore, to balance the GOOMBAS inside the minigames and sing a karaoke with your friends.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

Switch 2 provides 256GB of internal storage. This is worth investing in some additional storage because it can be quickly filled with downloaded games. Nintendos Official Sandisk MicroSD card has additional 256GB of storage and has a quick read and writing speed that works perfectly with Switch 2.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

Except for My Nintendo Store, the GameCube controller causes perfume to the console settings. Whether you visit the classics again or prefer old -fashioned layouts, item for long Nintendo fans.

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

This official My Nintendo Store monopoly is designed to maintain everything for TV mode play, including the Switch 2 console, dock, Joy-Con 2 controller, various cables and up to six game cards. The structured interior is ideal for traveling or clean storage at home by safe and organizing equipment.

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrie Case and Screen Protector: 20.99, Amazon.co.uk

Open the image in the gallery

(Nintendo)

Do you need a full travel kit? Nintendo's official options include a screen protector and a cleaning cloth, with up to six game cards and two Joy-Con 2 straps inside.

Can't you make your heart? Read the preview of Nintendo Switch 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/gadgets-tech/video-games-consoles/nintendo-switch-2-preorder-uk-b2759048.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

