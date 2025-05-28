American Republicans slam “Double Standard” on the financing of Polish elections – Politico





Mast accused the commission of having a “double standard” in the electoral rules which could include balance in favor of Trzaskowski.

The first complaint is a Polish media report on May 15 on a political advertising campaign promoting Trzaskowski by an NGO, that the report and mast linked to agents of the American Democratic Party.

Nask, the body of the state of Poland responsible for countering online disinformation, reported that the Facebook campaigns paid, apparently funded outside Poland, seem to have promoted Trzaskowski while discrediting Nawrocki and the far -right candidate Sawomir Mentzen.

Brian Mast's letter is part of a broader interest among the Republicans to support right -wing populists in Europe. | Shawn Thew / Efe via EPA

Nask said his analyzes could not conclude the source of Facebook campaign funding or who commanded it. Analysts have not excluded the possibility of provocation and declared that the resolution of the case requires action of the security services of the countries, said the Department of Digital Affairs in Politico in a response by email.

The case was reported to the internal security agency and the national electoral office while Meta was invited to withdraw the announcements, the ministry said. Meta said that the execution of the announcements had expired when the problem was made public and that they were no longer accessible.

When Nawrocki raised the question in a recent debate accusing Trzaskowski of having obtained money from Germany and Liberal financier George Soros Trzaskowski denied any inappropriate funding and threatened Nawrocki with a trial.

