The new aid distribution center of the group supported by the United States.





Thousands of gasans jostle towards a food distribution center

Thousands of Palestinians have exceeded a Gaza aid distribution site set up by a controversial group in the United States and the Israeli one day after it started working there.

The videos have shown crowds walking on torn fences and earth beams at the Gaza Humanitarian complex (GHF) in the southern city of Rafah.

The group said that at one point, his team fell back because the figures looking for aid were so large. The Israeli army said the nearby troops fired on guard.

The GHF, which uses armed American security entrepreneurs, aims to bypass the UN as the main supplier of aid to Gaza, where experts warned against an imminent famine after an 11 -week Israeli blockade which was recently attenuated.

The UN said that Rafah's videos were “heartbreaking” and that it had a detailed plan ready to obtain enough “desperate population” of 2.1 million.

The UN and many aid groups have refused to cooperate with GHF's ​​plans, which say they contradict humanitarian principles and seem to “arm aid”.

They warned that the system would practically exclude those who have mobility problems, will force the movement more, will expose thousands of people to harm, make conditional aid to political and military objectives and create an unacceptable precedent for the delivery of aid worldwide.

Israel said that an alternative to the current aid system is necessary to prevent Hamas theft, which the group denies.

The GHF said that it had given the equivalent of 462,000 meals thanks to a partnership with local non -governmental organizations.

However, he added that the Palestinians had experienced several hours of delays in access to a site “due to the blockade imposed by Hamas”, without providing evidence.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio support “daring” and “ready -to -use efforts” to improve the life of the Gaza people, said a senior Trump administration official.

Tuesday afternoon, the Israeli and Palestinian media shared videos showing thousands of men, women and children flowing in one of the distribution sites. In a clip, some people are seen running and deviating like what seems to be shots that sound.

Witnesses have described a scene of chaos while people have seized food plots and other aids. They also said that the nearby Israeli troops had opened fire.

“The situation was extremely difficult. They only allowed 50 people to cross both,” said a man at BBC Arabic's Middle East Daily Radio. “In the end, chaos broke out – people climbed on the doors, attacked others and took all [aid]. “”

“It was a humiliating experience,” he added.

A woman said that “people are exhausted – ready to do anything, even risking their lives – just to find food and feed their children”.

Israeli defense forces (FDI) said that his troops had “shot strokes in the area outside the complex”.

“Control of the situation has been established, food distribution operations should continue as planned and the security of TSAhal troops has not been compromised,” he said.

The government's media office managed by Hamas in Gaza said Israel’s efforts to distribute aid had “failed miserably”. He also denied that Hamas had tried to prevent civilians from reaching GHF sites.

At a press conference in New York, UN spokesperson, SPPHANE DUJARRIC, called “heartbreaking” images.

“We and our partners have a detailed sound plan and on principles on principles, supported by the Member States to obtain aid to a desperate population. We continue to emphasize that a significant increase in humanitarian operations is essential to avoid famine and respond to the needs of all civilians wherever they are,” he added.

The spokesperson for the United States Department of State described the UN criticisms “most of the hypocrisy”.

“It is regrettable, because the problem here is to help in Gaza, then suddenly, he complains about the style or the nature of who does it,” Tammy Bruce told journalists.

Confined by the BBC on the independence and neutrality of the GHF, Bruce has recognized that there are “disagreements” on how the distribution of food and aid in the region is “implemented”.

But she added: “I think most of us should be good … The real story here is that there is food aid.”

Reuters

The GHF aims to feed a million people, just under half of the Gaza population, by the end of this week

GHF sites are supposed to be provided by American entrepreneurs, Israeli troops patrolling the perimeters. To access it, the Palestinians should undergo identity checks and screening for Hamas participation.

The UN and other aid agencies have insisted that they will not cooperate with any regime which does not respect the fundamental humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality.

Jake Wood resigned from his post as GHF executive director on Sunday evening, saying that the group's system could not work in a way that would be able to carry out these principles.

The GHF board of directors rejected criticism and accused “those who benefit from the status quo” of being more concentrated on “tearing it out than on aid”.

The group also said on Monday that Hamas had made death threats to NGOs supporting its distribution sites and had tried to prevent civilians from accessing help.

Hamas has publicly warned the Palestinians not to cooperate with the GHF system.

Israel has imposed a total blockade for humanitarian aid and commercial supplies in Gaza on March 2 and resumed its military offensive two weeks later, ending a two-month ceasefire with Hamas. He said the stages had to put pressure on the armed group to release the 58 hostages still held in Gaza, of which up to 23 are supposed to be alive.

On May 19, the Israeli army launched an enlarged offensive which, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would see the troops “taking control of all regions” of Gaza. The plan would completely include cleaning northern civilians and move them with force to the south.

Netanyahu also declared that Israel would temporarily facilitate the blockade and would allow a “basic” quantity of food in Gaza to prevent famine, depending on the pressure of the allies in the United States.

Since then, the Israeli authorities have said they have granted at least 665 charges of humanitarian aid trucks, including flour, baby food and medical supplies in Gaza.

However, more than 400 charges were on the Gazan side of Kerem Shalom crossing the distribution by the UN on Tuesday evening, according to the Israeli military organization in charge of coordination of aid, Cogat. He called on the UN to “do his job”.

There was no immediate UN comment, but he said last week that his teams faced significant challenges in the collection of supplies due to insecurity, the risk of looting and coordination problems with Israeli forces.

Half a million people face famine in the coming months, according to an assessment of the classification of the integrated food security phase supported by the UN (IPC).

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in response to the cross -border attack in Hamas on October 7, 2023, during which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

At least 54,056 people have been killed in Gaza since then, including 3,901 in the last 10 weeks, according to the Hamas Ministry of Hamas in the territory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c4gep705527o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos