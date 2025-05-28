The British housing owner is a housing owner who sells the price below 4.5%, according to a survey | Housing price





According to major real estate websites, Housing owners in the UK agree to be about 16,000 more than the average request price for the busiest month for the sale of the housing after the pandemic boom.

ZOOPLA increased 6% this month compared to May last year, and 13% more houses were released in the market, which helped buyers to choose more and increase their activities.

The fastest sales rate for four years was helpful due to changes in how mortgage interest rates and lending agencies evaluate economics, which means that some buyers can borrow up to 20% more.

According to ZOOOPLAS HOUSE FRICE Index, the average UK's average housing has now increased 4,330 over 12 months more than 268,250 1.6%.

However, despite the rebound, after the stamp duty rest in April and the slowdown in the post -death, typical houses are still sold at about 4.5% less than the required price, and the average request price is currently 367,000.

ZOOPLA has been stably maintained in recent months and has urged the seller to confirm the expectation. Richard Donne, managing director of the real estate site, said more houses should be released in the market, providing more choices for buyers and maintaining a realistic price for sellers.

In the UK, there is the strongest price hike in the northwest, where cities like Manchester and Liverpool are increasing the value of the surrounding area. In Blackburn, last year's average price was 5.8%, Wigan (4.4%) and Birkenhead (4.1%). Manchester's housing prices rose 2.5%and Liverpool 3%.

In the southern UK, prices are slowing down and the number of houses for sales increases significantly, helping price inflation. The number of houses in sale was 21%in the southwest, 17%in London, and 15%in the southeast compared to a year ago.

As a result, the annual price growth in the south is currently less than 1%. 0.5% on the southeast to 0.9% in the southwest.

In Scotland, prices increased an average of 2.9% year -on -year, while the number of houses on sale increased by 5%. In the northwestern UK, where the supply has increased by 3%, more powerful sales activities are faster.

Donnel said: More home sales means more buyers want to move. This supports the increase in the number of agreed sales, along with a change in how more attractive mortgage transactions and lending institutions evaluate economics.

We expect sales to continue to increase at the end of the year as the UK's housing value will increase by 2% by the end of 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2025/may/28/uk-homeowners-selling-less-asking-price-survey-zoopla The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos