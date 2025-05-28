The Trump administration interrupting appointments on student visas before “extended social media verification”





The State Department has ordered American embassies to temporarily stop planning new appointments on student visas, while the Trump administration is working to extend social media projections for candidates, the last of a series of restrictions on international students.

In a cable dated Tuesday and obtained by CBS News, Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked diplomatic posts to no longer add appointments for student visas and exchange in preparation for extended verification and to withdraw unpleasant appointments from their calendars. If the students have already programmed their visa interviews, they can always go ahead.

The break will last “until new guidelines are issued” in the coming days.

The State Department is preparing for an “extension of screening and verification of the required social media”, and all candidates for student visas could be subject to social media checks, according to the cable. This additional screening would have “important implications” for the operations of embassies and consulates, which takes a break from the new appointments, said the cable.

A senior State Department official confirmed the precision of the cable to CBS News.

The service note was reported for the first time by Politico.

Asked about student visas, the spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, told journalists on Tuesday: “We take the process of verification from who is who is entering the country, and we will continue to do so.”

A head of the State Department said on Wednesday that even if the ministry does not comment on internal communications, planning the nominations of non -immigrant visa interview is “dynamic”. The manager said that an embassy or a consulate capacity reflects the time necessary for consular agents to judge the cases of which they are seized in complete compliance with American law, including to ensure that candidates do not have a risk of security or security for the United States.

“Each visa judgment is a national security decision,” said the head of the State Department, adding that each potential traveler in the United States undergoes a security verification. “Prohibiting entry to the United States by those who could constitute a threat to US national security or public security is the key to protecting American citizens at home.”

International students wishing to study in the United States are generally required to plan interviews in an American embassy or a consulate, generally in their country of origin, within the framework of the visa application process. Waiting times vary considerably: at most embassies, meetings for student visa interviews can be scheduled less than two months in advance, although some diplomatic positions have longer expectations.

Last month, the Ministry of Internal Security said that it would close certain candidates for visas, including people looking for student visas, for what it called “anti -Semitic activity on social networks and physical harassment of Jewish individuals”.

Projections are part of a larger list of controls for international students – some of which have reached the decline in the judicial system.

Last week, the DHS told Harvard university that he could no longer register international students, increasing a battle for several months between the administration and the Ivy League school. DHS secretary Kristi Noem said that the administration “is due to Harvard responsible for promoting violence, anti -Semitism and coordination with the Chinese Communist Party on his campus”, but Harvard said that this decision was illegal. A judge quickly blocked politics.

The government has sought to expel a handful of students according to their pro -Palestinian activism – some of which have green cards, in particular Mohsen Mahdawi and Mahmoud Khalil of Columbia University – citing a law which allows to revoke the visas if someone poses “consequences on foreign policy”. Lawyers argue that these visa revocations violate the rights of students, although the government affirms that it has the right to do so. Some students, including Mahdawi, were released on bail.

And lawyers say that the Trump administration has tried to end the legal status for thousands of other international students, many of which seemed to be targeted on minor legal offenses. A federal judge blocked this effort.

Camilla Schick and Olivia Victoria Gazis contributed to this report.

