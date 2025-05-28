Federal Reserve Board – Federal Reserve Board emits an economic well -being of American households in the 2024 report





The Federal Reserve Board published its economic well-being of American households in the 2024 report on Wednesday, which examines the financial circumstances of American adults and their families. Overall, the report shows that financial well-being was similar to the previous two years, because the concerns about prices have persisted and that labor market conditions have remained solid.

The report is inspired by the annual investigation of the board of directors on the economy and decision-making of households (SHED), which was organized in October 2024. It analyzes a wide variety of subjects, in particular well-being, manipulation, employment and concert work.

This year's report reveals that 73% of adults have declared to appropriate or live comfortably financially, similar to years in recent years but below a summit of 78% in 2021. The share which would cover an emergency expenditure of $ 400 using money or its equivalent has also been almost unchanged from recent years at 63%.

Inflation and prices have continued to be the main financial concern. A majority of adults said the changes in the prices they paid in the previous year had aggravated their finances, but the saying part decreased from 2023. In response to higher prices, most people said they had taken measures such as adjusting their expenses.

The answers indicated that the labor market has remained solid. Similar actions of people began new jobs in 2024 compared to 2023. However, the survey also revealed that job changes were less likely to lead to better jobs. In 2024, 62% of people who had a different job of a year earlier said that their new job was better overall, which was down compared to a summit of 72% in 2022 and 67% in 2023. When they were asked specific characteristics of employment, job changers were less likely to say that remuneration and benefits, promotion opportunities, work was better in their new work.

“The financial well-being of American households and companies is essential to the overall economic vitality of our country,” said the governor of the Federal Reserve Board, Michael S. Barr. “It is essential for the federal reserve to understand the challenges that households and companies face while we are working to promote a healthy economy and a solid financial system.”

The results of the survey also underlined the risk of financial fraud facing consumers. Twenty -one percent of adults experienced financial fraud in 2024, with credit card fraud as the most common type. The 8% of adults who have undergone fraud not linked to their credit card underwent around $ 63 billion in total not recovered losses.

The report, the information sheet, the downloadable data, the data visualizations and a video summarizing the results of the report are available here.

