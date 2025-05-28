In the United States to penalize foreign officials who censor American companies, citizens | Donald Trump News





The Trump administration has criticized countries for restrictions on expression, even if they reprimand dissent to the house.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States will impose new restrictions on visas on foreign officials who censor American companies and citizens abroad for the protected speech in the United States, warning that the execution of a greater moderation of content by American social media companies is unacceptable.

I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign nationals responsible for the censorship of protected expression in the United States, Rubio said in a statement on Wednesday.

The administration of the American president Donald Trump has often represented policies of moderation of the content of social media as a form of censorship targeting conservatives and has criticized foreign governments that encourage such policies.

Even if we take measures to reject censorship at home, we see disturbing cases of foreign governments and foreign officials who take over, he said. In some cases, foreign officials have taken flagrant censorship measures against American technological companies and American citizens and residents when they have no power.

Rubio, who helped lead a repression against international students who denounce the War of Israel in Gaza, has not appointed any foreign official that the policy would target, but the administration has already criticized countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Brazil for these reasons.

Foreigners working to undermine the rights of Americans should not benefit from the privilege of traveling to our country. Whether in Latin America, in Europe or elsewhere, the days of passive treatment for those who work to undermine the rights of the Americans are finished, Rubio wrote in an article on X.

The claims of anti-conservative censorship have also become a means for the Trump administration to strengthen links with far-right parties and figures in Europe and worldwide.

The State Department shared on Tuesday an essay which calls for allies in Europe which adopt a shared Western civilizational heritage and declares that the governments of the continent armed political institutions against their own citizens.

Far from strengthening democratic principles, Europe is devoted to a home of digital censorship, mass migration, restrictions on religious freedom and many other attacks on democratic self-government, the test indicates, reflecting the declarations made by vice-president JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference in February.

However, criticizing the borders on civil liberties and the speech restrictions is not exclusive to the right. Pro-Palestine groups have frequently criticized restrictions in Europe and the United States, carried out under the pretext of fighting anti-Semitism, but criticisms say they extend to fundamental expressions of Palestinian identity.

The announcement of Rubios comes when the administration continues a repression against international students involved in pro-Palestine events in American universities, as well as efforts to impose greater control over university programs with which the Administration disputes.

In recent remarks before the US Congress, Rubio defended administrations' decision to arrest and have a Turkish international student named Rumeysa Ozturk for co-signaling an editorial calling for the end of support in the United States for the War of Israel in Gaza. Such actions have aroused strong criticism from groups of civil freedoms in the United States, which say they are an effort to cool dissent.

