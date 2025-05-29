



Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

Thetrump Administration said to American companies that offer software used to design semiconductors to stop selling their services to Chinese groups, in the last attempt to make China more difficult to develop advanced fleas.

Several people familiar with this decision said that the US Ministry of Commerce had said to the so-called electronic design automation groups that include Cadence, Synopsys and Siemens Eda to stop providing their technology to China.

The Office of Industry and Security, the branch of the US Commerce Department which oversees export controls, has issued the directive to companies via letters, according to people. It was not clear if each EDA company had received us a letter.

This decision marks a new important effort of the administration to thwart Chinas' ability to develop cutting -edge artificial intelligence fleas, as it seeks a technological advantage over its geopolitical rival. In April, Washington limited the export of AI chips specific to Nvidia's China.

On Wednesday, during his call for results in the second quarter, the CEO of Synopsys, Sassine Ghazi, said: we are aware of reports and speculation, but Synopsys did not receive a bis notice. Thus, our directives that we reiterate for the full year reflect our current understanding of the bis export restrictions, as well as our expectations for a drop from one year to the next in China [revenue].

An official of the Commerce Department said that he was examining exports of strategic importance for China. In some cases, [the department] Has suspended existing export licenses or imposed additional license requirements during the pending examination.

The directive intervenes at a delicate moment when the United States and China are trying to conclude a trade agreement after the two parties recently agreed in Geneva to suspend the Tit-For-Tat prices for 90 days.

The Financial Times reported last month that the Trump administration intended to put a number of Chinese flea manufacturers on a blacklist that would make American companies to provide them with American technology. But some civil servants have led to a delay to avoid endangering the commercial talks of the two countries.

Christopher Johnson, a former CIA China analyst, said that new export controls highlighted the innate fragility of the price reached in Geneva. The two parties wishing to keep and continue to demonstrate the power of their respective strangulation capacities, the risk that the ceasefire can collapse even in the 90-day break is omnipresent.

Johnson, who directs China Strategies Group, a cabinet of cabinet on the risks, said that China had managed to take advantage of its grip on rare earths to bring the United States to the negotiating table in Geneva, which left Trump administrations, the Hawks China wishing to demonstrate their export control weapons have still bought.

Although it takes into account a relatively low part of the overall semiconductor industry, EDA software allows flea designers and manufacturers to develop and test the next generation of fleas, making it an essential element in the supply chain.

Synopsys, Descence Design Systems and Siemens EDA Part of Siemens Digital Industries Software, a subsidiary of Germanys Siemens AG represents approximately 80% of the Chinas EDA market. None of the three companies immediately responded to requests for comments.

During the year 2024, Synopsys said nearly $ 1 billion in sales in China, or about 16% of its income. Cadence said China represented $ 550 million or 12% of its income.

Synopsys' shares dropped 9.6% on Wednesday, while those in Cadence lost 10.7%.

In 2022, the Biden administration introduced restrictions on sales of the most sophisticated flea design software in China, but companies continued to sell products in accordance with export control to the country.

Recommended

During his first term as president, Donald Trump prohibited Chinas Huawei from using American tools EDA. Huawei is considered an emerging competitor of Nvidia with his AI AI tokens.

NVIDIA Director General, Jensen Huang, recently warned that the successive attempts of American administrations at the Chinese AI ecosystem in hamstrings with export controls had failed.

Last year, Synopsys concluded an agreement to buy Ansys, an American simulation software company, for $ 35 billion. The agreement still requires the approval of Chinese regulators. Ansys stocks dropped 5.3% on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission American announced that the two companies should sell certain software tools to receive its approval for the agreement.

Export restrictions have encouraged Chinese competitors, with three main companies EDA Empyrean Technology, Primarius and Semitronix considerably increasing their market share in recent years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/2c0db765-03ac-4820-8a02-806469848bee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos