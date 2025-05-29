INS and outside of the British cannabis law- and request to non -criminalize it | British news





Sir Sadiq Khan says the current rules for cannabis should be “not justified and” owning a small amount of drugs should be extraordinary.

The London Mayor announced that the new report, published by the Independent London Pharmaceutical Committee (LDC), provides “attractive evidence -based cases” to consider the government's actions.

But what is the current law, what changes are the proposed changes, and what is the difference between legalization and non -crime?

What is the current law of the UK?

Cannabis is a class B drug, and those who own it can face fines or imprisonment.

It is illegal to use cannabis for recreational purposes, but for patients with multiple sclerosis, chemotherapy often experience nausea or suffer from rare and severe types of epilepsy.

When the police catch someone who owns cannabis, they have a choice of what to do next.

They can issue up to £ 90 warnings or on -site fines, and can hand over the official warnings or attention without paying the official warning or attention.

Repeatedly found as cannabis, fines can increase with five years in prison and/or unlimited fines.

According to LDC, people are rarely imprisoned for having cannabis.

The government says the punishment depends on the location where criminals and drugs are found, the history of individuals, including previous drug crimes, and “other weighted or relief factors.”

If the criminal is under 18 years of age, the police can say that they have a drug with their parents or caregivers.

There is a much more serious punishment for unlicensed transactions, production or trafficking of drugs that have been convicted for about 14 years or imposed in infinite fines.

What do the market want to change?

Founded by Sir Sadiq in 2022, LDC recommended that “natural” cannabis should be transferred from MDA (Masse of Drugs Act) to PSA (PSYCHOACTIVE Substance).

This is not the same as the legalization of cannabis, but it will no longer be a criminal act for personal purposes, regardless of whether the drug is prescribed.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

6:18 LDC Chairman falconer

This means that the police's suspension and search cannot be deployed only by suspicion of someone, and can only be performed if someone is suspected of being suspected of more serious cannabis crimes such as supply or human trafficking.

The LDC does not aim to change the law on synthetic cannabis, which is much more powerful and more dangerous than natural cannabis.

What is the difference between non -criminalization and legalization?

Non -criminalization is not the same as legalization.

If the possession of cannabis must be non -criminalized, it would be illegal to own and use drugs. But this means that it will no longer cause risk of criminal punishment.

In comparison, legalizing drugs does not violate the law and use or use it, and there is no criminal punishment related to this.

It also means that governments, such as cannabis cafes, pharmacies and products, can regulate production, sales and consumption.

Why do the market want to change the law?

The LDC report was a survey of the nature and effects of the British cannabis law and included collecting evidence of more than 200 witnesses nationwide and internationally.

It concluded that this drug was scouted around the world, and that it was “not suitable for the purpose” that criminalization of cannabis was “not suitable for the purpose.”

The following is a summary of evidence.

• Cannabis can be considered considerable for a few people who use it, but the seriousness of possession was “unbalanced.” • The police mean that people who are more likely to damage the relationship with the law, despite the fact that they are more likely to search for people of minority for cannabis for cannabis, cannot be necessary for cannabis. “It's not a perfect solution,” he said, “It's not a perfect solution.” “The best way to solve the current major damage of the current law is that it is likely to be accompanied by minimal legalization, without risking others in danger.”

LDC also requires improved addiction services and better education for the risk of cannabis for young people.

What did you say about the proposed change?

Sadiq said after the publication of the report:

The report added, “It creates an attractive and proven foundation case to non -criminalizing the possibility of a small amount of natural cannabis that the government should consider.”

“The current sentence for those who own natural cannabis cannot be justified given the relative damage and people's experiences in the judicial system.

“We must recognize that better education of cannabis, improved medical care and more effective and equitable policies have passed.”

Image: Sadiq Khan Walks of cannabis plants in a license factory in Los Angeles in 2022. File Photo: PA

Read more: What is cannabis sticker? I live next to the drug consumption room.

Former Prime Minister Charlie Falconer, chairman of LDC, said:

“People who suffer from the side effects of cannabis may be a few users, but they can be a lot of people. You need reliable and consistent medical and other support. You need much more education on the risk of using cannabis.”

Home Office spokesman said the government said, “There is no intention of re -classify cannabis in class B materials.”

“We will continue to cooperate with our partners throughout the health, policies and wider public services to stop the use of drugs, and more people will be treated and supported in a timely manner, and make the street and the community more safer.”

The Conservative Party withdrew its proposal from Sir Sadiq. Chris Philp Shadow Home Secretary said:

“We and Canadian cities, who attempted this approach, ended up with tremendous addicts on the streets, and they were afraid of crimes and citizens who followed the law were afraid to go there.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/the-ins-and-outs-of-uk-cannabis-law-and-calls-to-decriminalise-it-13375960 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos