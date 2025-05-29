



By: Kevin Cunningham May 28, 2025

Oakmont's 8th hole by 3 of 300 yards at US 2025 US Open.

Images Fred Vuich / Getty

We are only a few weeks old from the US Open 2025, and Oakmont Country Country Club emblematic but treacherous should host the event. But already, we hear complaints concerning the course, current professionals and golf legends. A specific hole attracted the anger of Viktor Hovland and the major winner 18 times Jack Nicklaus: the monstrous 8th hole per-3, which will play nearly 300 meters this year.

The 8th Par-3 hole of the Oakmont, for a long time,

The 125th US Open this year will be the 10th time that the tournament will take place in Oakmont. The historic route, classified n ° 8 of the 100 best golf courses in the world ranking, has always been a formidable test.

Tiger's Office Tour, Caitlin Clark's Golf Gift, one week at Erin Hills | Rogers report by: Claire Rogers

Much of the pro-Pros pain experience in Oakmont comes from his devilishly diabolical greens, his inventive bunkers and, during the open American week, from his abrupt abrupt ones.

But as with all the old and emblematic courses that welcome majors, Oakmont has been considerably lying in response to modern equipment helping golfers hitting the ball much further.

The 8th of Oakmont has always been one of the longer par-3 of golf, but for the 2025, the United States opens, it should play or even more than 300 meters.

Hovland not a fan of long par-3

If you think that 300 meters starts to extend the limits of what can be considered a PAR-3, you are in good company.

Viktor Hovland questioned a pro which was questioned about the 8th of Oakmont in his press conference of the commemorative tournament.

Although Hovland never went to Oakmont, he played a lot of long per-3 in five years on tour. And when a journalist told him about the 800 yards, he shared a general criticism of the long par-3.

“Yeah, I mean, it just becomes difficult. I don't think when you have to make such a long hole, it doesn't become so great,” said Hovland. “It becomes just like, okay, you have a certain target here, then you have to hit a shot there and make a peer and get out of there instead of a shorter par-3 that encourages you to get closer to it, but if you are a little extinct, you are either in the water or in a short place or if you are bulging, yes, you always have a delicate little putt.”

Viktor Hovland to look at the memorial while growing in Norway

Before the start of the 2025 commemorative tournament presented by Workday, Viktor Hovland talks about his childhood memories by looking at the event and what it means to be a former winner.

He continued by arguing that what he considers that the best par-3 in golf are all relatively short.

“I just think that all the best per-3s are less than 200,” said Hovland on Tuesday. “You may be able to have it a little over 200, but as soon as you start removing the head blankets on the par-3, I just think it becomes a little silly.”

Nicklaus aims for the “crazy” par-3 of Oakmont 8th

The host of the commemorative tournament, Jack Nicklaus, also participated in journalists from his annual press conference on Tuesday. When a journalist asked questions about the long 8th Oakmont, Nicklaus answered for the first time with a few jokes.

“I did not play it because they lengthened it to be a short par-5,” said Nicklaus smiling. “I don't know how long it lasts. It is about 275 meters or something like that. ”

When a journalist revealed that the 8th would actually play at 299 yards this year, Nicklaus retaliated: “Well, that's crazy. But that's what they do. But that's going down.”

Jack Nicklaus made on Rory, Masters, Media in Lively Memorial Pressher by: Dylan Dethier

Nicklaus then revealed that it thinks it is difficult to make a long par-3 which is also a quality design.

“I think it is difficult to make a good and long par-3. I think it is a very difficult thing to have a hole where you will stand back by hitting a wood at a par-3.”

When asked if the golf “needed” long par-3, Nicklaus dismantled, then explained his philosophy behind the par-3 for the courses he conceives.

“I don't know. I don't have them on my golf courses. But do you need it? Probably not. I cannot answer your question because I don't like them. How is it? Said Nicklaus. “I always liked – I always liked to take – on a golf course that I liked to have a par -3 in the range 220 to 235. I liked having two of them in the 190 to 210 range. And then a generally shorter, 170 or shorter. I am hoped to play in different directions so the wind conditions are different. ”

It is important to note that Nicklaus has serious experience by playing Oakmont. He won his very first major there, the US Open from 1962.

Hovland and the rest of the pros will take for the first time the 8th hole in the 8th new hole in Oakmont when US Open 2025 will start on Thursday, June 12.

Kevin Cunningham

As a senior director for golf.com, Cunningham publishes, writes and publishes stories on Golf.com and manages the brand's e-newsletters, which reach more than 1.4 million subscribers each month. Former intern twice, it also helps to keep the Golf.com humming outside the stories and content of revolutionary service provided by our journalists and writers, and works with the technological team in the development of new products and innovative ways to deliver a site engaging to our audience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golf.com/news/pros-criticize-crazy-oakmont-par-3-us-open/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos