We aggressively revoke Chinese student visas

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump administration would aggressively revoke Chinese students visas in his last efforts to suppress foreigners in the hope of studying in the United States.

This decision one day occurred after Rubio ordered the embassies of us around the world to stop planning interviews for new student visas, because the administration is tightening the screening of candidates' social media activities.

Rubio said in a statement that the State Department would work with the Ministry of Internal Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or to study in critical fields.

He said the United States would also revise the visa criteria to improve the examination of all future Visa requests from China and Hong Kong.

For almost a decade, the FBI and other security officials have raised growing concerns about the potential of Chinese students, in particular those in scientific, technological, engineering and mathematics, to help Chinese intelligence services lead to the United States.

During the first Trump administration, the Ministry of Justice created the Chinese initiative, a project to increase the emphasis on Chinese spy in the United States. The program was closed due to the criticism that was equivalent to a racial profiling, but the control of Chinese students continued.

During the 2023-24 school year, nearly 280,000 international students came from China, representing more than a quarter of all foreign students in the United States, according to the Institute of International Education. It was the second first country of origin after India.

The new measures are part of a large-scale repression against international students who sent a thrill on American campuses and caused anxiety for thousands of studies in the United States which fear that they are unable to renew their visas.

The measures aimed at restricting student visas are part of President Donald Trumps wider paths against USS elite universities, which he accuses of not attacking anti-Semitism during large-scale pro-Palestinian demonstrations after the start of the War of Israel in Gaza. Critics of the presidents accused him of attacking freedom of expression and academic freedom.

However, the immigration borders go far beyond students. Rubio also said on Wednesday that the Trump administration would also impose new restrictions on visas for foreign officials who, according to him, acted against American citizens for their posts on social networks.

Foreigners working to undermine the rights of Americans should not take advantage of the privilege of traveling to our country, Rubio said in a press release published on X. Whether in Latin America, Europe or elsewhere, the days of passive treatment for those who work to undermine the rights of the Americans.

It was not immediately clear which officials would be affected by visa restrictions or how the policy changes would be implemented.

But Rubio said in a separate declaration that in some cases foreign officials have taken flagrant censorship measures against American technological companies and American citizens and residents when they do not have the power to do so.

He added that it was unacceptable for foreign officials to threaten to arrest American citizens or residents for their publications on social networks and so that foreign officials demand that American technological platforms adopt moderation policies of global content or engage in a censorship activity that reaches beyond their authority and in the United States.

We will not tolerate encroachments on American sovereignty, in particular when such encroachments undermine the exercise of our fundamental right to freedom of expression, said the Secretary of State.

Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and Rubio all criticized leaders abroad for what the administration considers to be freedom of expression, including online.

Republican legislators, including Jim Jordan, president of the Chamber's Judicial Committee, also attacked foreign legislators for their regulation of social media and online content, including the EUS Digital Services law and the UKS online security law.

Vance amazed the participants at the Munich Security Conference in February when he accused European and British leaders to suppress the speech and said the threat of interior continents was more serious than that posed by Russia and China.

More recently, Rubio said that there was a great possibility of sanctions against the Brazilian judge of the Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes, who led a repression against online disinformation in the country and made the headlines last year after facing the Trump Ally Elon Musk.

The billionaire called Moraes a dictator, but finally fell back and respected his decisions that blocked users who extended the disinformation of the elections after X, his social media platform, was prohibited for a month in Brazil.

Musk also struck the British government for its offensive speech police following far -right riots across the country last August, comparing the country to the Soviet Union.

Europe has adopted a more difficult approach to regulate digital platforms than the United States. The law on digital services obliges major social media companies and web platforms operating in the region to make efforts to combat disinformation and hate speeches.

The Uks Online Safety Act creates similar scanning powers for the media regulator ofcom to punish technology giants for having illegal content illegal, such as hate speech and incentive to violence.

