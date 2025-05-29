



Hong Kong The United States will begin to aggressively dismiss the visas of Chinese students, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, including those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or study in critical fields.

The announcement is the last decision of the Trump administration campaign against American universities and international students in particular, after having revoked thousands of students' visas, detained or expelled other students on political activism and sought to prevent international students from registering at Harvard University.

Rubio said in a statement that the visa criteria would also be revised to strengthen the maintenance of all future visa requests from the People's Republic of China and the Chinese territory of Hong Kong.

Under President Trumps Trumps, the United States Department of State will work with the Ministry of Internal Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, he said.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an email request from the office hours. Beijing previously expressed his opposition to the politicization of educational exchanges and declared that he would protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students abroad.

NBC News reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration had ceased to plan new interviews for foreign nationals looking for visas to study in the United States, citing an internal cable of the State Department. The cable said that the suspension was in preparation for the extended screening for candidates' social media.

China is the second largest source of international students in the United States after India, although the figures have dropped in recent years in the midst of increasing tensions and disturbances of the COVVI-19 pandemic.

About 277,000 Chinese students were in the United States during the academic year of 2023-24, against a summit of more than 370,000 in 2019. On the other hand, there were only 800 Americans student in China last year, against a summit of around 15,000 in 2014.

Although Rubio did not specify what he meant by critical areas, the United States and China are concerned about the progress of others in strategically sensitive fields such as biotechnology, quantum IT and artificial intelligence.

In March, the Republicans of the Chamber presented a bill which would end the issuance of student visas to Chinese nationals seeking to study in American universities or to participate in exchange programs, citing national security problems. It is unlikely that the legislation is going through generalized criticism, in particular that it is racist and xenophobic.

The Republicans of the Chamber also sought to relaunch the Chinese initiative, a national security program of the first Trump administration which was closed after a series of failing prosecutions of Chinese students and researchers accused of spying.

International students represent around 6% of the total population of US higher education establishments overall. Many universities are counting strongly on the tuition fees billed to international students, which is often higher than that responsible for American students.

According to the association of International Educators, a non-profit group based in Washington, international students student in American colleges and universities contributed $ 43.8 billion to the American economy and supported more than 378,000 jobs during the 2023-24 school year.

Seeking to trace the best talents, universities outside the United States have already started to reach Harvard students, where around 20% of international students are from China.

In Hong Kong, which houses several best classified universities, the senior cities leader, John Lee, said on Tuesday that he had welcomed all students confronted with unjust discrimination and treatment in the United States

