UKS Advanced Technology War Operation is integrated in defense.

The British army will unify cyber and electronics in accordance with a single commander of the reorganization of advanced technology war, according to Secretary of Defense John Hilly.

This measure will be the central board of government strategic defense review, which is expected to be released on Monday, which will provide military spending plans and priority over the next few years.

The Ministry of Defense also plans to develop artificial intelligence -oriented systems to spend more than 1 billion to analyze and filter the amount of data generated throughout the military.

This is part of a wide range of efforts to digest military lessons learned in the Ukrainian conflict. Ukraine has seen using technology to prevent excellent enemies.

On Wednesday, Hilly, who visited British military cyber command at Mod Corsham in WILTSHIRE, defended the British to increase the funds for the army by facing the pressure of the United States and other NATO allies.

Keir Starmer, who faced more and more aggressive in Russia, has added 5 billion won this year, reaching 2.5 %of GDP by 2027 and 3 %in the next election. But this may not be enough for Nato Allies.

NATO Secretary -General Mark Rutte assumed that NATO agreed to a 1.5 %defense spending goal for 5 %of GDP, 3.5 %of GDP, 3.5 %for pure defense, and a wide range of security -related items.

At the end of this month, there will be any disagreement in the Natos Annual Summit in Hague.

We always played our role in NATO, and Healey delivered the opinion of Rutts. And we enter the summit to meet our promise. Have a good promise to NATO. But most of all, the UK will be NATO's major European countries.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said England would be the best country in Europe in NATO Thomas Crysch/PA Wire.

Healey spoke at MOD Corsham and said he is being attacked every day in the cyber area. And this is the neuro center of the UKS group that helps us defend this attack. The keyboard has become a weapon of war.

In the future conflict we learned this lesson from Ukraine.

The new national cyber and electromagnetic command will unite UKS cyber employees that cross the signal intelligence agency GCHQ, the Ministry of Defense and other government departments.

The National Cyber ​​Force, which supervises aggressive cyber operations, is maintained independently according to the plan. Although it is similar to the cyber force created by the US Department of Defense 10 and a half ago, the new cyber command will integrate a series of small units with the NCF.

Experts were skeptical of reconstruction. The two hearts of the two hearts were said by a preliminary officer who asked not to use his name. Obviously, e -war and cyber are important. But the way to break bureaucracy is to create more organizations and classes.

Meanwhile, the new digital targeting web system aims to translate the collected data across the battlefield into better information on the hostility, but aims to translate it on a larger scale than the current software designed by US defense company Palantir. Defense officials insisted that a single system or a company would not provide the entire picture described as a system system.

Will Blyth, chief executive and co -founder of Arondite, a UK defense software company, is a serious investment and shows practical priority.

