



Today, the United States Ministry of Education has announced proactive actions and measures to ensure that the dollars of American taxpayers spent on federal students' assistance programs are used correctly and responsible. A recent complete analysis has discovered nearly $ 90 million disbursed to ineligible beneficiaries, including thousands of deceased people receiving a certain form of payment.

While we continue to rehabilitate the portfolio of student loans, we must also make sure that there are measures of responsibility at each stage of the student aid process, said American education secretary Linda McMahon. From the start to the end of the FAFSA form to reimburse the loan, the American taxpayer subscribes federal students' assistance programs. We are committed to protecting and investing their hard -won dollars responsible.

The Biden administration has prioritized responsibility in order to carry out its rescue program for illegal student loans. The actions of the departments are today among the first steps to restore many protections that have been in place before the COVVI-19 pandemic as well as to modernize the management of the loan portfolio in order to improve the service for borrowers and the responsibility of taxpayers.

Strengthening monitoring and reducing erroneous payments

Deceased aid recipient

A cross -checking auditor for students' assistance files against federal subsidy newspapers with the social security death index revealed that more than $ 30 million in aid have been disbursed to thousands of people who died in the past three years. The ministry strengthens the sharing of data in real time with the Social Security Administration to prevent identity theft and avoid such errors in the future.

Ineligibility to the conditional liberation of immigration

People who have obtained the status of conditional immigration release, a temporary designation published by the US Department of Internal Security (DHS) are not immediately eligible for federal aid for students. The ministry has acquired an additional specificity on the status of DHS students to prevent disbursement of individuals ineligible in the future.

Key Protections and Tools

NSLDS Post Stercription

In May, the Department resumed automated screening after students' assistance files for free cycles of 202425 and 202526 for student assistance cycles (FAFSA). Without this process, students' files are less likely to be up to date and reflect recent changes to the eligibility for student financial assistance. For example, once a student has reached their life limit to receive PELL federal subsidies, after screening, this limit in the student loans database, which prevents a financial assistance administrator from aid to the Pell grant. Post-relaxation is essential for federal students' assistance programs, as it guarantees that students accept only the help they are eligible to receive.

In mid-January, around $ 10 million in inappropriate direct payments were spent before the Department restored the Post-Dépistage of the NSLD.

Fafsa identifies the verification and detection of fraud

To provide significant and sustainable results for American taxpayers and safeguarded against identity fraud, in March, the ministry resumed applicants suspected of using the identity of someone else at the end of the FAFSA form. A recent examination revealed that, at the beginning of February, almost $ 40 million in direct loan payments and an additional $ 6 million in Pell grants, were incorrectly disbursed to non -eligible individuals. The ministry uses data models to identify potentially suspicious or inconsistent information subject to the FAFSA form. These models help to report applications that may require an additional examination to ensure that students' help is accurately allocated.

The ministry works regularly with the partners of the law application to detect, investigate and pursue fraudsters, as well as to emphasize financial assistance professionals the importance of robust verification requirements, in particular those focused on identity and fraud.

Resources for students and parents

The Office of Federal Student Aid provides a multitude of information on how to avoid the help of scamsontaid.gov/scamsincludging students how students and their contributors can reduce their risk of identity theft when requesting federal assistance to students. The page also includes information on the steps to be taken if their information has been fraudulently used.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ed.gov/about/news/press-release/us-department-of-education-fights-fraud-student-aid-protect-american-taxpayer

