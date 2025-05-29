



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has shown testimony to the Senate Credit Committee on the State, foreign operations and related programs in the Dirksen Senate Board on May 20, 2025 in Washington, DC

Toggle legend Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

In the most recent and most drastic decision to reduce the number of international students studying in the United States, the federal government will “aggressively” reveal “the visas of Chinese students and will improve future candidates, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, the United States Department of State will work with the Ministry of Internal Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or to study in critical fields,” Rubio said in a statement. “We will also revise the visa criteria to improve the examination of all future visa applications in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong.”

Depending on the way in which the State Department and the Department of Internal Security define these criteria, the edict could affect many of the 280,000 Chinese, university and graduates students currently in the United States

Rubio did not define what he meant by “critical fields”, but it probably means that students working in areas like the semiconductor engineer or aerospace where the United States and China are technological rivals. During the first Trump administration, thousands of Chinese students for most graduates have revoked their visas, especially if their research was in advanced engineering areas that can have double -use requests.

The most recent moves to reduce the number of Chinese students in the United States will probably destroy a bilateral relationship that has been perished by another trade war and serious technological competition on artificial intelligence and semiconductor chips.

The revocation of Chinese student visas is also another blow for the American higher education system, whose Trump administration has reduced billions of dollars in funding. Some smaller private colleges and private boarding schools have become financially on foreign students, who tend to pay full tuition fees. For decades, the prestigious research universities have also been able to recruit in large areas of talented and very educated students from China.

Earlier this spring, the Trump administration suddenly limited the files of approximately 1,800 international students, including some Chinese citizens, a national database, a decision that compromised their student visas and which has been challenged by dozens of prosecution nationally. The termination of these files in what is called the Sevis database was finally reversed by a federal judge, but the immigration officials declared that they would always pursue more restrictive policies for foreign students.

This week, the State Department declared in a cable that he interrupted registrations for candidates for student visas to adequately detect their social media profiles, which caused waves of anxiety among Chinese students in the process of finalizing their student visas in the United States for the next fall semester.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry this week has called on the United States to “protect the legitimate rights and interests of international students, including those of Chinese students”.

For decades, China has been the largest source of international students in the United States, but these figures have decreased regularly after tensions with the United States, and a global coronavirus pandemic has temporarily closed borders. Last year, the volume of students from India overshadowed China.

