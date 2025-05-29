Last of the final ratings of season 1 of season 1





The final of season two of the last of us brought in a smaller audience from the first night than the first of the season in March or its first season final in 2023.

The final of the season attracted 3.7 million viewers to HBO and Max during its first night, against 5.3 million for the first of the season in April. It is also well below 8.2 million viewers for the end of the first season in February 2023.

Part of the drop in the episode of May 25 can be due to the fact that it made its debut on Memorial Day weekend, when vision levels are generally lower than normal. HBO notes that the second season represents an average of 37 million viewers worldwide on all platforms – the “world” is the keyword. The first season attracted 32 million multiplatform viewers in the United States only (HBO visualization measures for its programs for 90 days after a first of the season); HBO has not published only American figure for the current season.

Other rating elements:

• Fox Sports has obtained a large participation rate for its inaugural broadcast of Indianapolis 500. The 109th edition of the race was on average 7.05 million viewers, the highest note for Indy 500 since 2008 (with the warning that the vision of the house was not included in the notes of Nielsen until 2020). It increased by 40% year by year (the 2024 race was broadcast on NBC) and culminated with 8.4 million viewers from 4.15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fox is in the first year of a rights agreement with Indycar, which had previously had a long -standing relationship with NBC Sports.

• The first season of the Chi delivered 2 million multiplatform viewers during its first seven days. Showtime says that it was also the most broadcast first in the history of the show, justly beating the opening of the 6b season in May 2024. The CHI established the first audience records in each of its last three payments, a rarity for a program that has existed for so long.

• The first American Music Awards since 2022 – and the first on CBS – displayed improved figures. Monday's show, organized by Jennifer Lopez, reached an average of 4.86 million viewers, leading the Memorial Day on broadcasting networks and increasing by 38% compared to the last ADAS television in November 2022 on ABC. The CBS television increased by 23% (0.63 note to 0.78) in the demography of key adult advertising sales 18 to 49.

The AMAs are produced by Dick Clark Productions, which belongs to Penske Media Corporation, the parent company of Hollywood Reporter, in a subsidiary joint venture between Penske Media and Eldridge.

