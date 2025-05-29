Tells us that he will start to revoke visas for Chinese students





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that the United States would begin to “aggressively” revoke Chinese student visas, including those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or to study in critical fields.

If it is applied to a large segment of the hundreds of thousands of Chinese university students in the United States, this decision could disrupt a major revenue source for American schools and a crucial talent pipeline for American technological companies.

President Donald Trump's administration has sought to increase deportations and revoke student visas in large -scale efforts to carry out its hard immigration program.

In a statement, Rubio said that the State Department will also revise the visa criteria to improve the maintenance of all future visa requests from China and Hong Kong.

“The United States Department of State will work with the Ministry of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously promised to “firmly protect the legitimate rights and interests” from its students abroad, following the Trump administration's decision to revoke the capacity of the Harvard University to include foreign students, many of whom are Chinese.

China is also at the epicenter of Trump's World Trade War which disrupted the financial markets, upset the supply chains and fueled the risks of a net global economic slowdown. The decision to cancel the Chinese students visas occurs despite a recent break in the American-Chinese commercial dispute.

International students – India and China represent 54% of them together – contributed more than $ 50 billion to the US economy in 2023, according to the US trade department.

University links with China under control

The State Department has a large power to issue and revoke the visas. The administration last week cited the links of Harvard University with China as among several reasons to revoke its ability to register foreign students, a move temporarily blocked by an American judge.

Rubio's Declaration did not offer details on how the revocations of the visas are deepened. Even a relatively low number could disrupt the flow of Chinese students in search of higher education in the United States which began in the late 1970s of China endowed communist.

The last decades have seen the United States become the destination of choice for many Chinese students looking for an alternative to the intensely competitive university system in China and attracted by the strong reputation of American schools. These students generally come from richer families able to afford the high cost of American universities.

Many of them stayed after graduating and have been recognized for contributing to American research capacity and American labor.

The number of Chinese students in the United States fell to around 277,000 in 2024, however, at a summit of approximately 370,000 in 2019, lowered by increasing tensions between the two largest economies in the world, an increased examination of the US government of Chinese students and the Pandemic COVVI-19.

While the geopolitical rivalry of the United States-China has been transformed into what many analysts consider a new form of cold war, the American agencies and the congress have been the subject of a meticulous examination of transfers of influence and technology sponsored by the state of China in American colleges and universities.

Washington has become more and more concerned that Beijing uses open research environments and funded by the Federal Government in the United States to circumvent export controls and other national security laws.

A more in -depth examination and an uncertainty about the visas have led more Chinese students to opt for schools in Europe, and more graduates now return to China to exercise their professions.

Yaqiu Wang, an American human rights researcher who came to the United States of China as a student, declared that Beijing had indeed taken advantage of the American academic opening to engage in spying and the theft of intellectual property, but called the announcement of Rubio “deeply concerning”.

“The large general revocations and prohibitions compromise not only the rights and livelihoods of Chinese students who study and work in the United States, but are also likely to undermine America's long-standing position as a world leader in scientific innovation,” she said.

During the first Trump administration, then Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, led a desire to get rid of American university campuses of Cultural Centers of the Confucius Institute funded by the Chinese government, claiming that they have worked to advance “world propaganda and clever influence” and recruit “spies and collaborators”.

Consequently, many American institutions have reduced links with the centers.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the US State Department had interrupted new appointments for all candidates for foreign students and exchange visitors, according to an internal cable.

The Trump administration has expanded social media to the verification of foreign students and seeks to increase deportations and revoke student visas in the context of large -scale efforts to carry out its hard immigration program.

