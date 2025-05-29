The break of the visa request “will be felt in all corners” of us dw 05/28/2025





The US State Department has suspended the treatment of pending student visas following the orders of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the last of a series of measures from the Trump administration aimed at tightening immigration screening.

This decision, which obliges diplomatic missions in the United States to suspend the appointments of interview for new requests for student visa and exchanges, comes in the midst of current tensions with the country's higher education establishments, in particular the University of Harvard.

“The ministry is examining the existing operations and processes of screening and verification of candidates for the visas of students and students in exchange (F, M, J), and on the basis of this exam, plans to publish advice on the extended social media verification for all these candidates,” said the cable, reported by Politico.

The State Department's approach is in accordance with wider efforts to tighten the screening for people entering the United States.

Since the inauguration of Donald Trump in January, the administration has implemented radical measures to hold and expel migrants, and deny entry to certain travelers, including tourists, which has prompted several countries to update their travel advice.

This decision follows the government's efforts to identify and potentially stop or expel students engaging in campus university activism, in particular protests against the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. The attempts of educational establishments to push the measures of the Trump administration were greeted by frost and financing cuts.

In March, the American government revoked more than 300 visas, with Rubio saying that students engaged in “activities contrary to our national interest, to our foreign policy”.

Future of thousands of foreign students in Harvard at stake

International students are major economic engines

More than 1.1 million international students came to the United States during the academic year of 2023-24, students from India representing around 30% of arrivals and those in China around 25%.

But it is also the main financial contribution that students make to the American economy which could potentially be affected by the break on interviews.

According to NAFSA, the association of international educators, international students injected $ 43.8 billion (42.8 billion) into the national economy in 2023-24.

In a press release, the Executive Director and CEO of NAFSA, Fanta AW, called the break “Another erroneous and deeply disturbing attack against international students adding to a long list which includes arrests, revocations of visas, Sevis [Student and Exchange Visitor Information System] The endings and threatening their ability to register for certain American institutions. “”

The repression of previous visas have left the international students concerned by employment or the possibilities of education in the United States may no longer assert the risk.

Michael Clemens, Migration economist at George Mason University, in the US state of Virginia, said that even a short -term break on student visa demands could have significant violation effects across the country.

“The break is extremely damaging,” Clemens told DW. “”[It] Creates an extreme uncertainty climate for students who plan to ensure that the enormous investment to come and study in the United States. “”

“In many states, the … University system is either the largest employer, as in the state of Alabama, or one of the most important.”

He warned that a drop in the number of international students could reduce the potential of new start -up companies and stifle American innovation.

“Fifteen percent of high-growth and venture capital startups in America with all job creation, the investment and the technological changes they favor depend on foreign students,” he said.

A break in student visas could also hit local savings hard. Whether it is to provide summer employment or support local jobs and small businesses, Clemens concerns wider efforts to reduce the number of international students will paralyze America from small cities.

“The lasting effects of the loss of the status of America for generations now as the first destination for the talent of the world will be felt in all corners of each rural and urban community in America. They are at the heart of dynamism and economic growth in the United States, and no one will escape these consequences.”

Harvard students fear deportation to international peers

A break means uncertainty, loss of confidence in American education

Clemens' warning about the lasting impact on the American position as a first destination for higher education is already felt.

Rouham Manzoor, who has studied in the United States, is now Managing Director of Mames, a Bangladesh education consulting company who advises potential students on study options in the world.

“I had a wonderful moment there; I consider the United States as I found myself. I have a very strong affinity for American education, I think it is one of the best in the world,” said Manzoor. “It's heartbreaking to see it happening.”

“Fewer number of students now come to us and say,” Hey, I want to go to the United States. “This number has decreased considerably, and with that, certainly many, many more students will hesitate to apply in the United States.”

Others see the uncertainty to come for those who decide where to continue their career. Ashish Mailk is one of the millions of international students who have benefited from studying in the United States, after having traveled there on a J-1 visa generally issued to students visiting the United States on exchange programs such as scholarships.

Now a scholarship holder at the University of Edinburgh, Malik said that DW that many international students did not allow what the United States could offer them.

“If you think of those who plan to come for studies or work, their future is at stake,” he said.

He added that the wider efforts of the Trump administration to reduce research subsidies would also leave international students who rely on uncertain visas of their longer-term prospects in the United States.

“Many of my peers [and] Colleagues do not know if their subsidies will be extended, “said Malik.

For Clemens, as a teacher working in an American university, he hopes that the Trump administration reconsiders its policies before sustainable damage is caused to international education.

“The enormous confidence of international students and the best talents around the world in the United States is being systematically broken,” he said. “Until the American government begins to try to repair this confidence, it would be difficult for me to, in all good conscience, to advise students to continue to come to the United States. And it is simply sad for me.”

