The UK switches to AI and drones for a new battlefield strategy.





MOD, which published the results of this review, said the new digital targeting web will help to target the enemy's threats to better connect the main information provided by satellite, aircraft and drones and soldiers.

John Healey Defense Minister will use the artificial intelligence (AI) and software published in the review. It also emphasizes the lessons learned in the Ukrainian war.

Ukraine is already accelerating the process of identifying Russian military goals and then blowing up using AI and software.

This review was commissioned by the newly formed labor government after explaining the “first type” with Healey immediately after last year's election.

The government said the findings will be announced in the first half of 2025, but the exact date is not known.

Healey visited the cyber headquarters of MOD in Corsham in Wiltshire.

The headquarters is where the British army adjusts cyber activities to prevent cyber attacks.

Defense officials have said that for the past two years, the British army has faced more than 90,000 cyber attacks by potential enemies.

They added that attacks are increasing, as if there is a stylish level.

Corsham's staff said he recently helped to identify and block malware dispatched to British soldiers who recently returned from overseas work.

They said that the source of the malware came from the “known Russian actor.”

Russia and China are related to the increase in cyber attacks.

Defense officials confirmed that the British army was attacking its own aggressive cyber attack.

Hilly said that the nature of the war was changing.

“The keyboard is now a weapon of war and we are responding to it,” he said.

He said England should be the fastest supervisor in Nato Alliance.

As part of a strategic defense review, British military cyber operation will be supervised by the new cyber and electromagnetic command.

Mode also said that this order would take the lead in the electronic war.

Hilly said that additional investments can be made due to the government's “historical promise” to increase defense expenditures to 2.5%of national defense spending by 2027.

However, NATO Secretary -General Mark Rutte urges allies to increase defense spending of more than 3.5% of GDP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce82qdlel01o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos